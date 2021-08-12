How Wildfires, Droughts, and Climate Change Are All Related

Although rain tends to help extinguish wildfires, as recently seen in Turkey , a new study from American Geophysical Union's Geophysical Research Letters found that wildfires also directly affect rainfall in a negative way. As per Science Daily, a team of atmospheric chemists spent summer 2018 sampling clouds from a research plane, as wildfires scorched various western U.S. states. They used instruments to measure gases and particles released from wildfires, which were later analyzed in a lab.

The results of the study showed that when wildfires burn, smoke particles are sucked into the atmosphere. They make their way into cumulus clouds that would generally make rain, and they cause water droplets to replicate much quicker than they do in a clean cloud. Despite the fact there are more rain drops in a smoke-laden cloud, they produce much smaller than normal rain drops than a clean cloud. So, when they fall, the droplets evaporate in mid-air. They ultimately can't reach the Earth's surface.

"We were surprised at how effective these primarily organic particles were at forming cloud droplets and what large impacts they had on the microphysics of the clouds," the lead author of the study, NorthWest Research Associates' Cynthia Twohy told Science Daily. "I started thinking, 'What are the long-term effects of this? We have drought, and we have a lot of wildfires, and they're increasing over time. How do clouds play into this picture?'"

Therefore, as climate change worsens, so will droughts and wildfires.