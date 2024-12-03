Home > Trending > News Viral Videos Are Being Blamed for an Influx of Abandoned Goats in the U.K. The high cost of living and unrealistic expectations when it comes to what goats need both appear to be driving this surge. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 3 2024, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Things have gotten baaa-ad for goats in the United Kingdom, as rescuers admit that their shelters are absolutely bursting with abandoned pets. The reason behind the rise in the U.K.'s abandoned goat population doesn't seem to be a mystery, as experts point to multiple different factors that have been driving the issue, including those who have underestimated just how much time and energy goats need.

The sheer volume of goats at a local sanctuary created a dangerous and untenable situation for those needing shelter. You can learn more about the U.K.'s abandoned goat problem, including one of the ways you can help, below.

Why are so many people abandoning goats in the U.K.?

According to the BBC, the rise in orphaned goats has a lot to do with people who couldn't afford to keep them. One rescuer spoke to the publication, saying that increased expenses have made it hard to care for goats at home. That's not the only reason Matt Huggins says goats are showing up at Buttercups Sanctuary where he works. It also has a lot to do with the fact that goats can get into a little too much trouble when their needs aren't met.

"Goats are very clever," he explained. "They need lots of stimulation otherwise they get up to mischief quite quickly." But they aren't all bad, Huggins added, saying that he finds them to be quite amusing as well. "Goats are great if you put in the time and effort with them. They are full of personality."

There's also the cute factor. Videos of goats doing cute or funny things have been going viral for years, creating a high demand for the animals. Only, once people get their goats home, Ben Ward says things stop being so funny. Ward, another employee of the Buttercup Sanctuary, told The Telegraph that these videos trick people into thinking that just anyone can raise goats.

"In the past few years there have been a lot more funny goat videos on social media sites, and people see them and want a pet goat — but they just don’t realize how much work it takes." Then, there's the fact that you can get a goat for less than you'd spend to get a dog. Ward told The Telegraph that you can actually get a great deal on goats in certain areas, which makes them seem like a more affordable option for those looking to get a pet.

How to adopt a goat:

That said, goats can make a great addition to your family if you have the proper setup and expectations. One Reddit poster inquired about adopting goats on the forum, asking for advice on what they would need to prepare. Fellow goat-lovers were quick to offer advice, which included getting educated on things like trimming hooves, identifying goat illnesses, and finding a vet that specializes in the animals before bringing one home.

According to the Modern Farmer website, if you're planning on adopting a goat, you'll need to get at least two. That's because goats like a little company, so you'll want to ensure you're bringing them a friend as well. Additionally, you'll need to check the laws in your municipality. You don't want to end up surrendering your goat(s) after learning that you were never allowed to have them in the first place.