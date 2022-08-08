Donald Glover on Sustainable Self Care, Vintage Fashion, and ‘Atlanta’ (Exclusive)

GM: As a very busy person, what would you tell someone who claims they are too busy to live sustainably?

DG: I'd say it's like exercise or anything else — you have to build it. Exercise isn't just exercise... you can't just exercise and then have a better body. You have to eat right and sleep right, too. There are a lot of things that fold into it. You can't just be like, "Oh, I recycle." I mean, that's great. But it just has to be a part of your life, which means getting slowly used to things that you might take for granted... throwing everything away is of course easier — I understand that.

But if you start small and just slowly try and build it into your life, if it matters to you, then it's definitely possible. You're not too busy. You just have to see where where your bandwidth is, depending on how much it matters to you.