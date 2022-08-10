‘Top Chef' Winner Brooke Williamson Reduces Kitchen Waste Whenever She Can (Exclusive)

Many of us try to reduce waste in every aspect of our lives, but doing so in the kitchen can be an adjustment. Between generating food scraps and single-use supplies, cooking can be a pretty wasteful activity if you aren't being cognizant of the waste you're producing.

That's why we're beyond grateful that Top Chef winner and seasoned restauranteur, Brooke Williamson, gave us sustainable kitchen tips on behalf of Ziploc's new reusable food storage product, Ziploc Endurables.