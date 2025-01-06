What Is the Spiritual Meaning Behind the Wolf Moon? The first lunar event of the year is a pretty big deal. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 6 2025, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Different phases of the moon hold immense spiritual significance to different cultures worldwide. When a new moon appears on the calendar, it is often thought to affect human health and influence animal behavior. When it comes to the wolf moon, it is important to understand how this lunar event is spiritually significant and viewed through the lens of different cultures.

If you're looking for a nuanced exploration of the spiritual meaning of the wolf moon, you're in luck. As you read the information below, consider how this year's wolf moon may be a harbinger of good things to come in your life and how you can utilize this fresh start to positively impact your well-being.

What is the spiritual meaning of the wolf moon?

The wolf moon refers to the first full moon of the year. According to the historically reliable resource The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the 2025 wolf moon is expected to occur on Jan. 13. Per the Almanac, the moon will be visibly lit by the sun, reaching its peak appearance by around 5:30 p.m. EST, and, bymidnight, the wolf moon is expected to be illuminated very brightly.

According to The Weather Channel, in 2025, the wolf moon will undergo a special occasion known as occultation as it passes over Mars. At this time, the phenomenon will temporarily make the planet disappear while the moon passes over, and eventually, Mars will reappear once the moon has passed.

Per POPSUGAR, this is a spiritually significant time to reflect on productivity and how self-care should have a place in your daily routine. This is also an occasion to consider why your mental and physical wellness should not be eschewed in favor of being someone whose work output defines them. If you felt overworked, burnt out, and greatly fatigued in the previous year, the wolf moon might be the occasion to reprioritize yourself and your well-being.

Furthermore, the wolf moon will be "shining in Cancer" on this date, and Mars is in retrograde in Cancer until Feb. 23. Per POPSUGAR, for those who feel low energy, as well as feelings of confusion and conflict, Mars being in retrograde may be the reason why. It is also important to consult a credentialed mental health professional if you are experiencing distressing thoughts that impair your ability to function daily.

How did the wolf moon get its name?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the names of the full moons that they use are sourced from "Native American, Colonial American, and European sources." The so-called wolf moon got its name because it was thought that wolves would howl at the moon more frequently during this period.

