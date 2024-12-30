December 2024’s Black Moon Means It’s Time To Set New Goals and Manifest The next black moon is unlikely to occur until 2027. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 30 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Marcus Dall Col/Unsplash

On Dec. 30, 2024, another rare celestial occurrence is happening: the black moon. This astrological event is notable because of how infrequently it happens. Some people believe that because of the rarity of this event, the black moon holds a great deal of spiritual significance.

Some consider the timing of the black moon to serious self-reflection, while others think it symbolizes the perfect time to start manifesting your dreams. No matter what you think about the black moon, it's clear that it holds some serious spiritual significance. Here's what you need to know before the next black moon.

What causes a black moon?

A "black moon" is the name astronomers use to note the second new moon that occurs in a single month. A new moon happens at the moment when the moon finds itself positioned directly between the sun and Earth, according to Space.com. While it's likely a spectacular view from space, the moon spends this day giving Earth a look at its shadowy side.

A black moon doesn't look any different than a typical new moon — only a tiny sliver of the moon will appear illuminated while the rest will be cast in a dark shadow — and as long as the weather cooperates, you should be able to see it with the naked eye.

It takes roughly a whole month for the moon to make its trek around the Earth, which is why this moon phase happens just once during a calendar month. But, since each month has a different length, every once in a while, we can experience two new moons in a single month, resulting in a black moon.

What is the spiritual meaning of a black moon?

When it comes to what you can expect from a black moon on a spiritual level, folks believe you should focus your energy on certain goals. According to Good Morning America, that means trying to harness your potential, especially for things like money and career growth. To make the most of this time, People magazine says you'll need to work on manifesting what you want to happen in the coming year.

For the best results, you should determine what you want to see change in those areas and then visualize those changes. For example, if a new career is what your heart desires most as the black moon approaches, consider creating a digital or physical vision board featuring images that you associate with that career, imagining yourself in them.

How often does a black moon happen?

If you want to use the spiritual power of the black moon to further your goals or look at the lunar event while you have the chance, you better act quickly. A black moon happens only every few years, with the IFL Science blog noting that they average around once every 29 months. That's not to say black moons are entirely infrequent — for example, the last one took place on May 31, 2023.