Green Matters
Keep Seeing Hawks? Here Are 5 Interpretations of What It Might Mean

Hawks are very powerful birds and many cultures and religions revere them.

Jamie Bichelman - Author
By

Published Nov. 1 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET

A hawk appears flying through the sky with clouds in the background.
Source: iStock

Seeing a majestic bird like a hawk is a unique experience that, for most people, doesn’t happen every day. Witnessing a hawk is thought to be a special experience in different cultures.

If you are lucky enough to find yourself in a situation where a hawk graces you in the air, in a tree, or somewhere nearby, what meanings should you derive from this encounter?

Keep reading to learn five special interpretations of what it means when you see a hawk.

Many religions consider a hawk a highly symbolic bird.

A red-tailed hawk appears flying over trees at sunset.
Source: iStock

According to mindbodygreen (MBG) hawks are revered symbols that hold different meanings across various religions.

As spiritual expert Inbaal Honigman told the outlet, Buddhists believe hawks symbolize "the union with the great spirit, and are seen as a go-between between the worlds of men and the other worlds.” Honigman also noted that Hinduists believe hawks symbolize rejuvenation, while Christians believe that hawks can symbolize wisdom.

If you see a hawk, it may be a sign that it's time to learn to trust your gut.

A hawk appears to take flight through the sky with the hawk's wings spread wide.
Source: iStock

According to MBG, if you see a hawk, it may be a sign that you should learn to trust yourself more often and find your guiding light, as hawks do themselves. Citing information from animal communicator Shifra Nerenberg, hawks are highly instinctual and a chance encounter with a hawk may symbolize that you, too, should learn to trust your instincts.

“In that way, hawks are great reminders to trust yourself by tuning into your inner truths,” Nerenberg told MBG. If you have difficulties trusting your inner voice, remember that there are signs from the universe everywhere, guiding you along the way.

Hawks can also represent power and strength.

A red-shouldered hawk appears towards a dirt pathway as it lands from flight.
Source: iStock

According to the educational institution Centre of Excellence, hawks are very powerful birds and, as such, represent strength to those who witness them. Hawks possess considerable hunting prowess and are mighty enough to overpower their intended prey.

It's easy to see why, per the resource, hawks are viewed as reminders to control one's own life with a sense of power and confidence. Just as the hawk exhibits power with every flight through the air or awe-inspiring landing on the ground, we, too, must attack our life path with confidence.

Hawks can be symbols of freedom.

A red-shouldered hawk appears perched on a tree branch.
Source: iStock

No, it's not just eagles who symbolize independence in the U.S. Per the Centre of Excellence, hawks are models of independence and freedom as they, too, fly effortlessly and majestically through the air.

Untethered and unburdened, hawks deserve a life of freedom from being showcased in zoos and as exotic pets.

According to the Centre of Excellence, hawks can navigate across very large territories with ease, trusting their instincts as they go. Seeing a hawk, per the college, means we, too, must pursue what freedom means to us, trusting ourselves along our journey.

Various cultures revered hawks as strong guides full of wisdom and spirit.

A red-tailed hawk appears perched on a branch in a tree.
Source: iStock

According to Parade, hawks have been revered by various cultures throughout history. For example, some pharaohs in Egypt saw the hawk as the connection between themselves and the gods they worshiped. Hawks were said to guide humans to the afterlife, and they dressed as hawks to honor the sun God, Ra.

Some Native American tribes, per Parade, view hawks as birds whose presence inspires us to look inward, while in a general sense, other cultures view hawks as a symbol to rise above situations in confidence.

Latest Living News and Updates

