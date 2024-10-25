or
What Your Next Encounter With a Bat May Mean Spiritually

Face the darkness and find out why bats are so protective.

Jamie Bichelman - Author
By

Published Oct. 25 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET

A fruit bat appears with open wings on a banana tree.
Source: iStock

Despite their spooky portrayal across countless Halloween decorations yearly, bats are a protected species and vitally important to the planet. Knowing the nuances of bat behavior provides great value to researchers everywhere and keeps bats safe in different environments.

If you are lucky enough to see a bat in the wild, you know it instills a spiritual feeling.

If you are seeing bats with increasing frequency, or if you happened upon a bat in nature, keep reading. Many cultures find this meeting to be significant in a spiritual sense. All that said, let's explore why bats are so spiritually meaningful.

Bats symbolize the urge to face and conquer your fears.

A fruit bat appears flying through the air.
Source: iStock

According to Urban Healers of L.A., bats were given a monstrous reputation over time as they became associated with the character Dracula. However, bats are a good omen, and their appearance is a sign to face your fears head-on.

Per Urban Healers of L.A., a bat appearing in your life is a sign to find the courage to release your fears and anxiousness about certain things. Though bats have come to be associated with darkness, this spiritual interpretation implores you to keep going through the darkness, not letting your fears limit you, and emerge through to the other side.

A symbol of the late bloomer, bats represent effort paying off.

A grey long-eared bat flys through the air.
Source: iStock

According to author Dipa Sanatani, bats may symbolize long-term effort finally bearing fruit. The author cautions not to be discouraged when facing the adversity of putting in effort without an immediate payoff.

"The bat reminds us that some investments just take time to give us a return," Sanatani writes.

Just as much as effort sometimes pays dividends down the road, Sanatani cautions that people, too, may bloom later than others. If you are someone who compares yourself to others, it's important to maintain patience and compassion as you develop and bloom on your own time and at your own unique pace.

Some cultures view bats as spirits, fairies, and shamans.

A fruit bat appears with wide open wings as the bat soars through the sky with the sun shining down.
Source: iStock

According to an article in California Psychics, bats hunt their prey during harvest months, locate insects that fly around fires, and hibernate through the winter months. Because of a bat's proclivity for hunting prey near fires, Celtic traditions hold that bats symbolize fairies and other spirits.

Some Native American tribes, per California Physics, revered bats as shamans, though this sentiment is not shared universally amongst all Native American peoples. 

Furthermore, California Physics suggests that in Chinese culture, bats are good omens that bring luck. The god of longevity, Shouxing, is symbolized when bats are seen in pairs. 

Bats are a symbol of the cycle of death and rebirth.

A bat is seen hanging upside down from a branch with green leaves near a cave.
Source: iStock

According to the educational institution Centre of Excellence, bats symbolize death and rebirth. Bats may guide people going through a particularly tumultuous phase, signaling the end (or "death") of one period and the fresh, inspiring beginning of another phase.

Bats are also viewed by some as bad omens and bringers of darkness.

Seven bats are seen flying in a dark sky with ominous clouds against a bright full moon.
Source: iStock

While some cultures find positivity in their encounters with bats, it's important to acknowledge that some believe bats are a bad omen. According to California Physics, tribes like the Zuni believed bats were signs of forthcoming rainstorms. 

Due to the popularity of vampire folklore, many assume bats to be bloodthirsty. In reality, per the physics website, just three of 1,400 bat species consume blood — none prefer blood from people — and bats are considered nurturing of other bats in need within their colony.

