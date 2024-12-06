Home > Small Changes > Living Seeing These Creatures in the Wild Could Be a Spiritual Reminder to Slow Down Turtles are beloved by many, but seeing one in the wild may have spiritual significance for some. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 6 2024, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Jose Chomali

Turtles have long been a favorite symbol for those who love the great outdoors and the ocean. They are a beloved reptile essential to every thriving ecosystem and have even become staples of pop culture media. But did you know that there's actually a lot of symbolism behind the slow-moving creature?

You can find out some beliefs about the spiritual meaning of the turtle below, including what it may mean if you happen to see one of these reptiles crossing your path in the near future.

Some Indigenous groups believe turtles symbolize the Earth.

Many Indigenous cultures believe that turtles represent the world at large, and they often associate the creature with the planet or Mother Nature. While different species of turtles may represent specific things to different groups, the overarching theme is that we can learn a lot from them. According to the Native Hope blog, many groups believe turtles represent Unci Maka.The Lakota phrase translates to "Grandmother Earth." The Lakota believe that the turtle was put on the planet to teach humans how to live in peace.

Some believe spotting a turtle is a reminder to slow down.

There's a reason why parables like "The Tortoise and the Hare" have such an enduring message, and it has a lot to do with the spiritual belief that turtles are a sign from a higher power to slow down and take our time. According to the California Psychics website, turtles remind us to take a break from the hustle and bustle of our lives to appreciate everything we already have.

Turtles represent wisdom in some cultures.

According to the Fauna Protect website, the turtle carries a big load under the shell, and one of the things he's packing includes ancient wisdom that will help anyone who sees the turtle to listen to their inner voice for the guidance they need. Seeing a turtle, or even carrying a representation of one of them with you, is believed to help people become more confident in their knowledge and beliefs, serving as a beacon of encouragement in uncertain times.

There are those who believe that turtles represent longevity.

According to PetMD, some breeds of turtles and tortoises have long lifespans, with some species living up to 150 years. That's why it should come as no surprise that some cultures believe that turtles represent stamina and longevity. That's also why so many groups conceive that turtles are so wise — after all, you're likely to learn a lot after 150 trips around the sun!

Turtles may represent security and a sense of home.

A turtle brings its entire home with it everywhere it goes, thanks to the strong and sturdy shell on its back. This is why some groups believe turtles embody security, protection, and even home. Spiritually, turtles could represent a haven for those needing shelter or a sense of protection for those who need help.