This Teacher Appreciation Week, Spoil the Educator in Your Life With These Freebies Teachers deserve all the coffee and treats. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 6 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

The teachers we adore are renowned for their prudent and economical approach to acquiring supplies for their students, most of which must come out of their own pockets. Indeed, the teachers often pay for the fun experiments we enjoy and the creative projects that teach us about the world around us. Thankfully, recognition days like Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5 through May 9) offer stellar discounts to offset some of the hefty costs associated with managing a classroom.

Whether you are a teacher yourself, have an instructor in your family, or know one whom you admire and appreciate, taking advantage of the deals below is a great way to support the mentors in our lives who make an impact on the world. Keep reading to learn about some of the great deals to support the educators in your life.

Coffee deals for teachers:

It seems downright impossible to maintain the level of energy and perkiness that teachers exemplify on a daily basis, but they manage to do so anyway. Maybe it is the copious amounts of coffee that some teachers drink, which means that they should take advantage of any coffee deals on a week like this.

According to USA TODAY, this is a great week for teachers to purchase gift cards for future use, as teachers can earn 20% off all Einstein Bros. Bagels gift card purchases made online through June 24.

Teachers who are fans of Tim Hortons coffee and sweet treats are in luck. According to NBC New York, the global coffee chain is offering Tims Rewards members a buy one, get one free deal on donuts, as well as six free donuts when they buy a dozen. For the vegan teachers in your life, now would be a great time to remind them that the coffee giant no longer charges for non-dairy milk after the nonprofit Switch4Good successfully worked with their sustainability team to remove the surcharge.

Although national deals appeal to as many people throughout the U.S. as possible, some teachers may not have access to those freebies. While it may require a little bit of extra work, it's worth reaching out to a few local coffee shops and cafes to learn if they are offering any Teacher Appreciation Week deals. Your city or county's school district may also have a list of local businesses with whom they are partnering on teacher exclusive deals.

Classroom supply discounts for teachers:

Office Depot and Office Max are offering 25% back in bonus rewards on qualifying online purchases for verified teachers. As NBC San Diego notes, the deal is good through June 29. Teachers of Tomorrow also notes that Staples is giving teachers 20% off in-store purchases so long as teachers can furnish their teacher ID and a coupon.

The classic Crayola brand is also in on the fun for Teacher Appreciation Week – and year-round. The Crayola Gifts for Teachers webpage has a wide selection of options for classroom supplies. As Teachers of Tomorrow explains, teachers should use the code "EDUCATORS" for 20% off their purchase.

Fashion deals for teachers:

While students often get year-round deals to bolster their wardrobes, teachers must instead take advantage of weeks like this for a fashion refresh. J.Crew shoppers can validate their identity online for 20% off their purchase in-store and online.