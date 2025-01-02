Blacklight Experiment in Kindergarten Classroom Shows How Far Germs Spread From the Hands of Just Two Kids

The school experiment revealed surprising results about the time and distance covered in germ spread from only two sources.

Disease spread can occur in almost any place–from homes to offices– for children, it usually occurs in schools. A school experiment conducted in 2018 demonstrated how easily germs are spread among kids using blacklight, as documented in a YouTube video by CBS Philadelphia. While the flu season affects several individuals due to the contagious nature of the viruses, colds caused by germ spread also account for a fair share of the total cases. The experiment conducted by the experts at the Science Center of the Einstein Healthcare Network gave four-year-old students a lesson in disease prevention. They were taught about germs and their spread, specifically in classrooms.

A teacher reading a book to a class. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Yan Krukau)

Two friends, Julianna and Amari were selected for the interesting experiment of observing germs in action. The two students rubbed Glo Germs, a harmless lotion only visible under a blacklight, on their hands in an attempt to study the spread of germs. The tool is used for educational training on proper handwashing and infection control practices, per the official website of Glo Germ. The aim was to study the distance and time it took for the germs to spread within 30 minutes while the students went about their usual activities in the classroom.

A person washing hands. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ketut Subiyanto)

“As Julianna and Amari play, the Glo Germs start spreading from toy to kid and from kid to kid,” the video explained. When observed under a blacklight, it was observed that the Glo Germs were found on the door knobs, on the back of a chair, a train set, and utensils. Interestingly, the harmless germs were also seen on the arms and faces of several children. The more concerning aspect was that washing hands did not ensure their safety from germs. Traces of the Glo Germ were found on the kids’ hands even after cleaning their hands properly. The experiment highlighted the importance of washing hands often to avoid germ contamination from the external surroundings. It also risks the health of adults as kids bring the germs from school into their homes exposing it to their parents and others.

A colony of germs tested in a lab. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Edward Jenner)

The video further indicated that through this experiment doctors were able to understand why an average student in the U.S. suffered from at least six to ten cold infections a year in addition to flu outbreaks and contagious infections. However, schools can take a number of actions to help keep students healthy while ensuring that the spread of diseases is minimal in their surroundings. Some of the broader steps include strategies for clean air passage and proper ventilation in classrooms. Frequent cleaning, disinfection, and sanitizing of school objects is necessary to eliminate any harmful or disease-causing germs that can easily spread among students and their families.

A man using a microscope for an experiment. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Edward Jenner)

Handwashing and vaccinations must be mandatory for every student in addition to reinforcing certain respiratory hygiene to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Besides the students, even the school staff must be briefed and advised to follow the protocols for optimum safety. The COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of a true case of disease spread that brought the whole world to a two-year halt and countless fatalities.

