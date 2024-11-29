Mom Calls Out Son’s Teacher for Sending Him Home Hungry Because There Was One ‘Unhealthy’ Item in His Lunchbox

People roasted the teacher who chose to let the kid starve rather than let him eat what his mom had packed for him.

While it's crucial to encourage healthy eating habits in children, moms tend to go along with the child's interest in food items time and again. Especially, when packing lunch for school, mothers have to ensure that their child doesn't go hungry just because they despise the meal in their lunchbox. So, sometimes moms add a few mildly unhealthy items along with healthy foods in the lunch box. This is the story that happened with a mom in Germany, who took to a Reddit forum to share how the breakfast she packed for her three-year-old son wasn’t deemed to be “too unhealthy" by his kindergarten teacher. What the teacher did truly infuriated the internet.

The woman had packed some apple slices, freeze-dried banana chips, sunflower seeds, and (the ultimate culprit) a croissant in the lunchbox of her son, who’s a picky eater. When she visited the school to pick up the boy, he was “confused and angry.” Indelibly, the mom went ballistic on the teacher. Although she was aware that the school had a “no sweets policy” that restricted items like chocolate chip cookies, candy, and cake in students’ lunchboxes, this lunch was nothing unhealthy. “They did tell us that it is the rule to pack a healthy breakfast, but that was it. No list with ‘forbidden’ (that’s so stupid in itself) food items or anything. So, how are we even supposed to know,” fumed the mom in a comment, according to Bored Panda.

Her reaction erupted mainly from two things that left her scratching her head. First thing, it was simply a croissant, just a little piece of confectionery. “I absolutely get why they don’t want sweets or anything like that for breakfast, but I mean, c’mon. It was a plain croissant. I ate some crazy stuff when I was a kid,” she said. Secondly, she was flustered by the withholding gesture of the teacher, who, ideally, should have realized that the kid was hungry and needed to eat his lunch. Plus, the school didn’t even have an alternative for him.

Over 87,000 Redditors came to the mom’s defense by upvoting the post. Over 12,000 people jumped into the comments section to share their opinions on the incident. Most users were in disbelief that the teacher would let the boy go hungry just because of a croissant in his lunchbox. “This is extremely infuriating,” commented u/robespierreshead. “What if the parent tried to prevent the teacher from eating her lunch because they claimed it was unhealthy?”

In many comments, people roasted the merciless teacher who preferred to starve the kid rather than let him eat whatever his mom had packed for him, for no serious reason. “She could have let him eat it, and if it was really a problem could have said something later. Not starve the kid,” said u/leather-assistant902. u/michellecs1025 wrote, “I don’t see how the teacher felt the best option was to starve the kid. She should be reprimanded for this.” Even a dietician, u/queltemps agreed that eating a croissant in breakfast wouldn’t have hampered the child’s growth and development. Plus, it was indeed a source of carbohydrates and not entirely unhealthy.