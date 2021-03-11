You Can Finally Buy Lia, the Flushable, Zero-Waste Pregnancy Test

Name a sitcom, any sitcom — and it probably includes a scene in which someone finds a positive pregnancy test in the trash, followed by a comedy of errors in determining which character is actually pregnant. And sure, The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding would have been far less entertaining had — spoiler alert! — Rachel not left her pregnancy test in the garbage. But in real life, most people taking pregnancy tests would probably prefer to keep the results to themselves until they’re ready to share them. And that’s where the Lia pregnancy test comes in.

After six years of development, media buzz, and customer anticipation, Lia, the first flushable, biodegradable, and compostable pregnancy test, is finally available . As of March 11, 2021 customers can finally purchase the eco-friendly Lia pregnancy tests, and later subtly flush away the evidence.

“We want to solve two problems: sustainability and privacy,” Lia Diagnostics co-founder Bethany Edwards exclusively tells Green Matters, ahead of the official launch. Keep reading to hear more from Edwards about how the zero-waste Lia pregnancy test works, why the pregnancy test so badly needed a reboot, and more.

You can finally buy Lia, the flushable and compostable pregnancy test.

“My co-founder Anna [Couturier] and I realized that no one had innovated the design of the pregnancy test in over 30 years,” Bethany Edwards tells Green Matters via email. “By recognizing the frustrations that come with the modern day pregnancy test and the amount of unnecessary plastic waste polluting our planet, it became clear we needed to create something better that could make a lasting impact.”

That realization was in 2015. And as Edwards and Couturier worked on developing Lia over the past six years, the brand has received plenty of press and even won several awards, building up a lot of public anticipation. So why did it take so long to get Lia to market?

Source: Lia Diagnostics Anna Couturier (left) and Bethany Edwards (right).

“We had to develop a way for the test to hold up long enough to run the test without falling apart, but then fall apart quickly in the sewer system,” Edwards explains, adding that a product like this typically takes closer to seven to nine years to come to market.

