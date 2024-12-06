Home > Small Changes > Living Do Owls Hold Spiritual Significance In Your Life? What It Might Mean When You See One Next time you see an owl you may want to consider the significance of the sighting. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 6 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Jevgeni Fil/Unsplash

Owls are often revered for their mysterious presence and their alleged wisdom. This is due in some small part to the fact that owls are nocturnal, so most people don't get a chance to spot them unless they are out in an area where owls frequent late at night.

Because of their infrequent sightings, many people and cultures believe that seeing an owl has a variety of spiritual meanings, including some that believe that owls are harboring messages from the afterlife. Learn more about the spiritual significance of owls, including what it might mean the next time you spot one of these winged predators flying overhead.

Some cultures believe that owls were put on this earth to protect the souls of the dead.

In certain cultures around the world, owls serve as a physical representation of the soul. According to Mind Body Green, what symbols meant depended on the areas where they were spotted. For example, in Ancient Egypt, these large birds were seen as gatekeepers tasked with keeping lost souls from accidentally returning to the mortal plane. In Greek and Roman cultures, they had similar jobs, except they were tasked with protecting the city of Athens.

Owls are believed to be the spirits of those who have left us.

Some Indigenous cultures believe that owls represent the spirit of the deceased back to share their wisdom with their ancestors or others needing help or information, per Mind Body Green. According to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, other Indigenous groups believe owls are actually there to share an ominous message. These groups believe that seeing an owl, especially during the day when they're not typically spotted, may mean someone is about to die.

Japanese and Chinese cultures believe that owls are a sign of good fortune.

Some believe that spotting an owl is a good sign and can indicate a potential windfall is coming. According to Mind Body Green, people in Japan and China think that owls symbolize good luck and protection. It's common to see them incorporated into home decor in these areas, and many people like to include owls in paintings or as figurines in the hopes that they will help banish the bad and usher in the good.

Many religions use owls as part of their symbolism.

According to the Center of Excellence website, Christians may recognize owls from the Bible and associate them with a fall from grace. The book uses the beautiful bird to illustrate someone's disillusion with religion, or when they begin to question their own thoughts or beliefs about God. Christianity isn't the only religion that uses the birds in their teaching. Buddhism also oppositely references birds, using them to indicate a clarity of faith.

Owls are believed to bring good luck.

With all of the different things that owls can symbolize for different cultures, it may be surprising that many consider spotting an owl to be a sign of good luck, wisdom, and a sense of awe. Next time you hear the familiar hooting of an owl, feel free to look up and take in all of its majestic wonder.