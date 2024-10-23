South Carolina's Center for Birds of Prey Goes Viral for Adorable Promotional Video
This raffle is for the birds... in a good way!
Published Oct. 23 2024, 3:12 p.m. ET
Bird enthusiasts and music lovers may have found the intersection of their favorite things thanks to Charleston, S.C.'s Center for Birds of Prey, a part of the Avian Conservation Center.
The organization is running a raffle contest where the winner will get the opportunity to fly out to Nashville and record a song with legendary singer and songwriter Phillip Lammonds.
Thanks to their clever marketing scheme, which involves Lammonds and a cute owl, the Center for Birds of Prey is getting national attention. The TikTok clips that include Lammonds have caused the contest to go viral, which may help the foundation reach its fundraising goals.
Find out more about this entertaining offer, including what makes Lammonds the perfect pitch man for the job.
Phillip Lammonds lends his singing and songwriting talents to the Center for Birds of Prey.
The S.C. native appeared alongside a surprising co-star in the TikTok video, which features the crooner sitting on a park bench while playing guitar and singing alongside an owl.
The adorable owl was clearly very into the legend's performance as he swayed back and forth along to the music.
The owl and Lammonds, who is an animal lover himself, had a funny exchange where the owl appeared to look at Lammonds in annoyance as the song wound down, prompting the singer to tell the owl not to look at him that way.
Hilariously enough, the owl immediately whipped his head back around, getting a giggle out of Lammonds and plenty of happy comments from those who couldn't get enough of the video.
"The vibes are immaculate," one person posted about the idyllic looking jam session.
Another person cracked jokes about the owl's reaction, writing, "He's like 'don't harsh my jam, man,'" along with a crying face emoji.
The Center for Birds of Prey is auctioning off raffle tickets to raise money.
Tickets for a chance to win the raffle package are going for $100 apiece. The lucky winner will not only get tickets to the sold-out Bird Songs concert, but they'll also have the opportunity to enjoy the experience of a lifetime. The package includes a free flight to Tennessee to spend two nights at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, where they'll enjoy an all expenses paid meal at one of the famed city's top restaurants, before getting a chance to write and record a song with Lammonds.
The proceeds of this raffle sale will go towards the Avian Conservation Center's Center for Birds of Prey, and will help fund the continued conservation efforts and medical treatments that the organization provides for the birds of prey and citizens in and around the Charleston area.
This program not only helps care for birds that cannot be rereleased into the wild after injury, but it also helps educate visitors about the importance of these magnificent creatures, giving many of them a chance to experience watching a winged predator in flight.
No matter who comes out on top with the raffle, it seems like the birds of Charleston are going to be the real winners since they will continue to receive the support and care that they need, thanks to these generous donations.