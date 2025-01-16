If You See a Blue Jay in Nature, Prepare for Incoming Abundance If you see a blue jay, be prepared for a successful year ahead. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Jan. 16 2025, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash

Among birds with blue feathers, blue jays are exquisite birds whose presence inspires awe and excitement. Indeed, seeing various birds in nature can hold deep spiritual value, with several important meanings across cultures and religions worldwide. For those who enjoy birdwatching, seeing a blue jay in nature is a remarkable feat, as their beautiful plumage is a true sight to behold in person.

From personal experience, I have been awestruck by the beauty, the sounds, and the mere presence of blue jays. The feeling is almost indescribable, though we'll do our best below to explain how various cultures interpret the spiritual meaning of seeing a blue jay.

What is the spiritual meaning of a blue jay?

According to mindbodygreen, blue jays are confident birds in nature, and their presence symbolizes that very quality. Furthermore, a blue jay sighting could portend the need to take a deep dive into your self-expression and interpersonal communication.

"Blue jays often arrive to tell us that we are not being honest in our communications because we are afraid that if we were to speak or demonstrate our truth that we would not get what we want or need," animal spiritualist Jordana Van tells mindbodygreen. Blue jays mate for life and have a reputation for being faithful, protective birds.

Many describe blue jays as loud, but it could be this very quality that makes them excellent messengers for those beyond the physical realm. In fact, according to Parade, if you have recently lost a loved one, some people believe that blue jays will come across your path to bring a message from beyond. "They are used by our passed loved ones because [blue jays] can be a bit loud and gregarious and are harder to ignore," animal communicator and psychic Nancy Mello tells Parade.

What does seeing two blue jays mean spiritually?

If you come across two blue jays, consider yourself twice as lucky. So says Parade, which explains that seeing two blue jays could signify that good fortune will come to your life. However, two blue jays may indicate you're a person who is hard to reach from the spiritual realm or less receptive to spiritual signs. "It's almost like, 'you can keep ignoring me, but I will keep showing up and being loud, so you know I'm here,'" Mello tells Parade.

As Astrology.com notes, seeing a blue jay may mean reassurance that the path you've chosen in life is the right one. If you doubt your place in life, the decisions you have made, and the path you are currently on, perhaps seeing two blue jays at once might be the peace of mind you seek that reaffirms your choices.