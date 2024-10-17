Home > Small Changes > Living You May Actually Be Luckier Than You Think if a Bird Poops on You — Here's Why This could be a spiritual sign that good things are to come. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 17 2024, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Interactions with winged animals can hold deeply spiritual meanings for some individuals, from an infusion of wisdom and forthcoming luck to prosperity and protection. Guided by these chance interactions with animals of all kinds, many people find it fulfilling to find meaning in unique occurrences, such as a bird pooping on your shoulder. Indeed, from cultural beliefs to spiritual interpretations to the psychologically-sound peace of mind, some find harmony in a bird pooping on their shoulder.

Keep reading as we dive into what it means for your life if a bird poops on you and what meaningful lessons can be learned from this unique experience. Hopefully these interpretations resonate with you, and it can bring peace and happiness to your life amid any hectic times.

Religious and cultural beliefs hold bird poop as a sign of good luck.

According to HowStuffWorks, a bird pooping on you is lucky, in part, because of how rare the encounter is in everyday life. Because encounters with various birds are often seen as meaningful, per the article, the additional rarity of being pooped on by one is seen as fortuitous.

For example, Catholicism holds that bird poop is a sign of good fortune to come. Turkish beliefs consider you to be "extremely lucky" to be pooped on by a bird. Italian beliefs, per HowStuffWorks, hold that this is a divine sign from above. Respecting these religious and cultural beliefs is important, especially when traveling abroad.

Being pooped on by a bird is occasion to reflect on relationships.

Per HowStuffWorks, some see birds as a liaison between the physical world and the spiritual realm. As such, people believe that a bird pooping on you can be symbolic of a message that it is time to reflect on the authenticity of your platonic and romantic relationships. How sincere, meaningful, and reliable are the relationships in your life currently?

Especially if you are experiencing turbulence in different relationships with others, a bird pooping on you could be the portent that change is needed. This spiritual moment may very well be the catalyst toward deeper, safer, more fulfilling relationships.

A bird pooping on you is a cleansing moment — literally and figuratively.

According to Your Spiritual Insider, one spiritual view of a bird pooping on you is that it is an occasion for cleansing, renewal, and ridding oneself of negative influences to make room for a healthier path. Spiritually, the bird poop is quite dramatically reminding you that a fresh start is needed.

Equally as important is the literal interpretation of the need to cleanse after a bird poops on you. From a hygienic aspect, it is important to literally wash the impacted area with soap and water, pre-treating clothes as needed, per the source.

If a bird poops on you, prepare to be redirected in life.

Per Your Spiritual Insider, a bird pooping on you can also be interpreted as the universe readying you towards another path. Essentially, you are being spiritually redirected towards a new adventure. At this time, it is important to be mindful of new modes of thinking, new opportunities, and being receptive to other signals from the universe to change your ways.

A bird pooping on you is a sign to approach life with humor and light.

