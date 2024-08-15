Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare The 6 Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF That'll Make You Ditch Your Heavy Foundation If you want a more natural, sheer coverage, try these cruelty-free skin tints that double as skincare and triple as sunscreens. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 15 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

In the past couple of years, I've ditched foundation completely. As a skincare stickler and beauty product fanatic, I wanted a more natural look that would still cover my blemishes and hyperpigmentation, but not look caked on or cause breakouts. So I switched to a dual strategy: focus on taking great care of my skin — the real foundation — and wear a lightweight tinted moisturizer (aka skin tint) that provides sheer, barely there coverage while nourishing my skin with plant-based ingredients.

The 6 Best Vegan Skin Tints with SPF

It's been working out for me to the point that I'm complimented on my skin more than ever, so I wanted to spread the secret far and wide: 2024 is the year of the skin tint! And in my opinion, the best tinted moisturizer has a gentle, plant-based formulation with SPF built in. The six skin tints below are all cruelty-free and vegan formulas. You're guaranteed to find a perfect match for your complexion in this list.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue with Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer - SPF 30

One of Sephora's best tinted moisturizers happens to be a vegan formulation. It's the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, which has hyaluronic acid for a dewy finish and SPF 30 for protection. "I’ve been using this product for a decade now and pray it will never get discontinued! ... It disappears into my face and evens out my tone nicely. Have gotten many compliments while wearing it and astonished reactions from friends who have seen me while applying it," wrote a devoted customer. Colors: 20

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Natural Matte Tinted Moisturizer - SPF 30

Another home run for bareMinerals is its Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer in a matte finish. It has all the skin-protecting qualities and natural coverage of the dewy version, but it provides oil control and a flatter appearance that you might prefer — espcially if you're eager to minimize imperfections and the look of fine lines. "As someone with very fair skin that borders cool-olive with a side of mild rosacea, tinted sunscreens have always been a nightmare. Most of the time they make me look like an Oompa Loompa; those that are aimed at neutralizing redness on lighter skin, on the other hand, usually leave me grey and ghostly. This formula is almost PERFECT! While it's not opaque enough to fully hide imperfections, it offers just enough coverage to let me leave the house without foundation - something I can't stress my appreciation for enough in hot, humid weather! It also dries matte (no shine or grease!) but doesn't emphasize dry patches or fine lines (I'm in my 40s)," one shopper wrote. Colors: 20

Shaklee Youth Activating BB Cream - SPF 30

Cruelty-free, EWG-certified brand Shaklee makes a tinted moisturizer that's perfect if you want a sheer glow — but it might disappoint you if you're looking for fuller coverage. A BB cream is designed to minimize imperfections and look very natural, but it is buildable. Youth Activating BB cream uses all-natural ingredients; some major players are green algae for its firming benefits, ocean-derived polymers to protect the skin barrier, and vitamins C, E, and B5 to nourish your complexion. This one comes in just four shades from light to dark, but because it's so blendable, finding your perfect match is not as crucial. "I have done makeup tutorials for YouTube with several of the best vegan lines out there. I've searched for the best makeup for almost 30 years. Nothing has ever worked as well as Shaklee's BB Cream! Your coverage is as much as you choose. Just add more layers if needed. If you have excess oil, it blots well. But best of all, this BB Cream actually improves your skin! Less breakouts, less unevenness, and less fine lines. Isn't that what everyone wants?" a shopper wrote. Colors: 4

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer - SPF 30

If you want more coverage but not as much as a full foundation, go for a CC cream (short for color-correcting). Honest Beauty's CCC Clean Corrective tinted moisturizer is vegan, cruelty-free, and packed with skin-brightening vitamin C. This skin tint protects you from UVA and UVB rays and blue light. "I absolutely love this CCC tinted moisturizer! I use a tiny bit of concealer on spots I want to cover and then I use my CCC tinted moisturizer and add my honest powder on top. Literally the best combination ever. Super light and I can wear all day without it getting greasy. I would recommend this again and again. It also doesn't make me break out which is a huge plus! Very breathable," wrote a top fan. Colors: 9

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer - SPF 20

Some skin tints come in just a few colors. Others have a broad range. With Rare Beauty, you hit the jackpot: Positive Light tinted moisturizer comes in 24 shades and is vegan, cruelty-free, and infused with SPF 20. It uses vitamin E to keep your complexion flawless underneath. Customers say it helps keep their skin clear, too. "Loved it! First tinted moisturizer that didn’t make me break out. It’s super light but still gives it a nice dewy look," one shopper wrote. Colors: 24

Image Skincare Daily Prevention Advanced Smartblend Mineral Moisturizer - SPF 75