20 Transcendental, Humorous February Quotes to Inspire Love, a Fresh Start, and Revival By Beth Rush Feb. 6 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Why not inspire yourself with motivating quotes throughout the dreary month of February? Everyone needs a bit of encouragement sometimes. Reading quotes from people you admire could give you the boost you need to conquer the second month of the year.

Check out these inspiring quotes about self-love, relationships, and experiencing life with a positive perspective. You’ll renew your motivation and enjoy the month a bit more.

Best February quotes about love:

“Though February is short, it is filled with lots of love and sweet surprises.” - Charmaine J. Forde, poet. “Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything.” - Katharine Hepburn, actress. "Where there is love there is life." - Mahatma Gandhi, lawyer and non-violent resistance leader.

"It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them." - Agatha Christie, novelist. "There is always madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness." - Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher.

Inspiring quotes about self-love for February:

“February is a reminder to practice self-love and prioritize our own well-being before spreading love to others.” - Anaïs Nin, writer. “We can't be so desperate for love that we forget where we can always find it; within.” - Alexandra Elle, author, wellness educator, and podcast host.

“Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” — Katrina Mayer, motivational speaker and interfaith minister. “Until you stop breathing, there’s more right with you than wrong with you.” - Jon Kabat-Zinn, professor emeritus of medicine. “Self-love is the foundation of all love.” - Pierre Corneille, dramatist.

Motivational February quotes about hope:

“New month, new intentions, new goals, new love, new light, and new beginnings.” - April Mae Monterrosa, author, speaker, and President’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

“Cheers to a new month and another chance for us to get it right.” - Oprah Winfrey, producer, author, and host. “In February there is everything to hope for and nothing to regret.” - Patience Strong, poet and singer.

“The shortest day has passed, and whatever nastiness of weather we may look forward to in January and February, at least we notice that the days are getting longer.” - V. Sackville-West, novelist, poet, and journalist. “If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers… February is for doers.” - Marc Parent, CEO and philanthropist.

Sweet quotes from poets:

“Little month of February, you are small, but worthy — very!” - Annette Wynne, poet. “Love is not about property, diamonds, and gifts. It is about sharing your very self with the world around you.” - Pablo Neruda, poet, Nobel Prize winner, and former Chilean Senator. “Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” - Maya Angelou, Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet and autobiographer.

“Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” - Robert Frost, poet. “If equal affection cannot be, let the more loving be me.” - W.H. Auden, poet.

Save your favorite February quotes.