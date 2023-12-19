Need a Little Motivation? These 7 Animals Represent Strength and Wisdom
We can learn a lot from animals. Next time you need a little motivation, remind yourself of one of these seven animals that represent strength.
Dec. 19 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
People find inpsiration in animals for all sorts of reasons. And if you're looking for a little strength inspiration — whether physical or mental — there are plenty of creatures that may motivate you.
So next time you need a little encouragement, remind yourself of one of these seven animals that represent strength.
Lions
There's a reason these fearless felines are nicknamed "king of the jungle." Lions are fierce creatures with immense physical power. They have a commanding presence, making themselves known amongst the jungle kingdom.
Komodo dragons
Komodo dragons are the world's largest lizard species. They span lengths around 10 feet long, and can weigh up to 200 pounds, according to the American Museum of Natural History. Komodo dragons symbolize strength because of their powerful build and lethal bite, as per myspiritsphere.com. They're adaptable and can survive in isolated environments.
Wolves
If you've ever been called a "lone wolf," that may not necessarily be a bad thing. Wolves are fierce hunters that prefer to travel in a pack, but also feel confident separating from the group and going off on their own, according to All totems. They are among the most popular animals thought to symbolize strength and courage.
Wolves are also prominent figures in some Native American cultures, who associated them with strength and loyalty, according to Native-Languages.org.
Elephants
Elephants represent strength, in part, because of their massive stature. African adult elephants can weigh up to 12,000 pounds, according to Wonderopolis.
Elephant trunks, which are flexible and used for protection and foraging for food among other things, are estimated to have approximately 40,000 muscles each, as per the Cleveland Zoological Society. These animals can crush just about anything in their paths, but also signify a quiet elegance and wisdom.
Eagles
In some Native American cultures, eagles symbolize strength, as per St. Joseph's Indian School.
With a long wingspan and exceptional eye sight, these birds fly freely at incredible heights and still see clearly.
Rams
As noted by per myspiritsphere.com, Egyptian and Greek mythologies connected the ram with power and leadership. They're also associated with power and force, often partaking in head-butting competitions to show off their strength.
Horses
Horses are reliable animals known for their stamina and speed, as noted by All totems. They have long been used for transportation, from making cross-country journeys to riding them into battle. Horses are swift, dependable creatures that move forward with strength and purpose, per Horse Riding Guide.