9 Stephen Hawking Quotes About Climate Change, the Universe, and Life

"We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible.”

In 2017, in honor of Hawking’s 75th birthday, he gave an interview to BBC News, in which he commented on then-POTUS Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.

In addition to noting that global warming could soon become irreversible, he added that the U.S. leaving the Paris Agreement could also “push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of 250 degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.” Fortunately, the U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement shortly after President Joe Biden took office.