Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Organic Food Brands Our editors rounded up 15 of the best organic food brands, selling everything from chocolate and chips to bread and pre-made meals. By Green Matters Staff Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

There are many benefits to opting for organic food — which is food grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides — for both your health and for the environment. Unfortunately, organic foods usually come at a higher cost than their conventionally-grown counterparts. But if you’re interested in adding more organic foods to your diet, we’ve rounded up 15 brands making organic foods, in categories ranging from pantry staples and snacks to frozen foods and ready-to-eat meals. Vote for the best organic food brands once a day until July 23, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 1, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best organic food brand!

Annie's Homegrown

You've likely noticed Annie's Homegrown products on shelves in grocery stores. Many of the companies snacks and meals are USDA-certified organic, while others are labeled "Made with Organic," which means they contain at least 70 percent organic ingredients. Annie's also features gluten-free and plant-based products so everyone can enjoy its cheesy goodness. The company is an advocate for regenerative agriculture, and participates in Box Tops for Education.

Article continues below advertisement

Dave's Killer Bread

Source: Courtesy of Dave's Killer Bread

Whether you're making a whole sandwich or just want a slice of toast, Dave's Killer Bread has something for you. The company's breads are all USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and made with whole grains; most of the breads are vegan, too. Plus, the company offers regularly employs individuals with criminal backgrounds, as part of its "Second Chance Employment" program.

Article continues below advertisement

Earthbound Farm

Earthbound Farm, owned by Taylor Farms, is a fully USDA-certified organic company making fresh and frozen lettuce, salads, and precut veggies. Though products are all sold in plastic packaging, the company is working to reduce its plastic use by using film instead of hard plastic lid for boxes.

Article continues below advertisement

Eden Foods

Michigan-based company Eden Foods is organic and non-GMO with a wide variety of offerings, including whole grain foods, beans, pantry items, and an entire section for Japanese cooking. The company is the oldest natural and organic food company in North America since its founding in 1968, and at least one of its two warehouses meets gold LEED certification standards. Eden is organic certified by a third party called the Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA), as it feels that USDA certification is not holding food companies accountable enough.

Article continues below advertisement

Hu Kitchen

Hu Kitchen's entire range of chocolate products is USDA-certified organic, Fairtrade, and made with simple and minimal ingredients. Offerings include chocolate bars, chocolate-covered nuts, and chocolate chips. Products are sweetened with coconut sugar and are all free of gluten, palm oil, and artificial sweeteners. Plus, all of Hu's products are vegan with the exception of milk chocolate bars, and you can find the brand in Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

Article continues below advertisement

International Harvest

If you have a craving for a midday snack, check out International Harvest. The company's USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free products include granola, chocolate, and dried fruits. International Harvest is HowGood certified, meaning the company can more easily report on its emissions and work towards even more sustainability in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Jovial Foods

Source: Courtesy of Jovial Foods

Jovial Foods is just as delightful as its namesake! Nearly all of the company's Italian products are USDA-certified organic and gluten-free, and include pasta, canned tomatoes, beans, and olive oil. Many of Jovial Foods' products are vegan, as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Late July Snacks

Late July's chips are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, certified gluten-free, and certified Kosher. These chips are like Doritos — only better. With over 10 different flavors, you can catch up on Late July snacks in your local grocery store or order them directly online.

Article continues below advertisement

Nature's Path Organic

If you've ever been overwhelmed in the cereal aisle, Nature's Path is here to make your options easier. The company makes USDA-certified organic, Canada organic, and non-GMO products such as cereals, granola, oatmeal, chips, salsa, and more. Plus, many of the brand's products are clearly labeled as vegan or gluten-free. Nature's Path also has internal CEV and Green My Ride programs to encourage employees to use sustainable transportation, and the company overall is Certified Zero Waste.

Article continues below advertisement

Ocean's Halo

Ocean's Halo is an entirely USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and plant-based brand specializing in kelp-based products. Offerings range from noodles and broth to seaweed and sauces. The company, which partners with 1% for the Planet, is working to reduce plastic in its packaging, and its seaweed snacks are sold without a plastic tray — which, if you buy seaweed snacks regularly, you know is a rarity.

Article continues below advertisement

Pacific Foods

Pacific Foods' products are either organic or made with some organic ingredients. The company's USDA-certified organic offerings include broth, stock, chili, and many plant-based options. Pacific Foods also collaborates with the Oregon Food Bank and the Wetlands Conservancy and only uses Fair Trade-certified cashews.

Article continues below advertisement

Simply Organic

Simply Organic is just what it says on the label. The company is best known for its simple, USDA-certified organic spices, extracts, and flavorings. The company also has the Simply Organic Giving Fund, which supports organic agriculture development, and the Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program, which provides grants for assisting with food insecurity.

Article continues below advertisement

Thrive Market

If you're looking to streamline your grocery shopping process, Thrive Market is an online marketplace that sells primarily USDA-certified organic foods from all different brands. Thrive Market contains just about any food you can think of, including pantry items, frozen foods, spices, grains, and condiments — and the website allows you to filter by values, such as organic. Thrive Market also accepts SNAP EBT.

Article continues below advertisement

Urban Remedy

Urban Remedy makes fresh, organic, and ready-to-eat salads, wraps, snacks, desserts, juices, and more. Every item is free of gluten, dairy, added sugars, and preservatives, and everything is vegan, with the exception of a few items that contain honey. Urban Remedy offers a meal plan so you can get your meals and goodies delivered to your home, and the brand's products and meals are also available in Whole Foods stores across the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Wildly Organic

Wild Organic makes minimally-processed foods from entirely USDA-certified organic ingredients. The company has been independent and family-owned since 2000, and nearly all products are prepared in Wild Organic's own facilities in the U.S. Products, which are all FairTrade Certified in addition to organic, include cacao, nuts, coconut oil, snacks, and other pantry staples.