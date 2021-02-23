Why Your Spider Plant Is Turning Brown, and How to Bring It Back to Life

Spider plants usually only need a little sunlight to thrive, and too much sun can cause them to dry out. According to Epic Gardening, this usually only affects spider plants that are planted outdoors. Indoor plants simply need indirect or filtered sunlight. As long as they aren’t right in the light, they will be happy and healthy in the shade.

I once had a friend tell me that the cutting of the spider plant he had given me was completely “unkillable.” He assured me that even someone with a thumb as woefully blighted as my own could not possibly mess up a plant that had been in his family for at least a generation. Turns out he was very nearly wrong. Luckily for me, and that spider plant, I knew exactly what to do when my spider plant’s leaves went brown — and now so do you.