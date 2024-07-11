Home > Small Changes > Kindness to Animals Keep Birds From Flying into Your Windows With These 4 Tips Not all windows are big enough to be a problem, but for those that are there are a few things you can do to minimize the danger. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 11 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're anything like me, you love the sight of a floor-to-ceiling window. Not only does it let plenty of natural light into your space, but it also allows you to get a better view of everything that's going on outside from the comfort of your own home. But sometimes that view can be a little too clear, making it feel like there's nothing separating you from the great outdoors. And while this is a great thing for nature lovers looking to get close to the action, it can be deadly for birds.

Certain types of windows can be magnets for birds, who end up stunned, injured, or even killed after contact. So, how do you keep birds from flying into your windows? Take a look at some of these ideas and see if you can't find one that makes your windows a little bit safer for the birds in your neighborhood.

Why do birds fly into windows?

Those clear glass panes that make it so easy to see outside can appear invisible to birds mid-flight, causing those deadly collisions I mentioned earlier. According to Better Homes & Gardens (BHG), there are two reasons why this happens. The first has to do with the reflection the birds see in the window. Birds who see your landscape, yard, or even more sky reflected in the windowpanes have no way of knowing that they're witnessing an illusion, since all they see is more outdoor space to soar.

Secondly, windows that are positioned in such a way that they have a clear view of another window — like a sliding glass door at the back of a house that is directly across from a picture window at the front of the house — make it seem like there aren't any barriers, resulting in a potentially tragic crash. But don't despair, there are a few things you can do to help minimize the amount of bird strikes your windows get each year.

Add tape or designs to your windows.

To ensure that birds don't think that your window is just an extension of their environment, experts say you should add a little something to the glass that will deter birds from flying into it. They make special tapes specifically for this problem, but you can also get creative and come up with your own solutions.

BHG even notes that you can use a bar of soap to draw designs on your windows, just as long as you're not leaving any gaps bigger than 2 inches, something most birds would try and fly around.

Hang "zen curtains."

Zen curtains are another specially designed product that was created for this very problem, according to the All About Birds blog. Much like the decals, tape, and designs above, zen curtains — which are just a set of hanging cords — will deter birds from flying into your windows while also looking nice. You can even make your own DIY zen curtains using military paracord.

Watch where you're putting bird friendly items.

Another thing to consider is your placement of bird feeders and fountains. According to BHG, these items should either be more than 30 feet away from any windows or glass panels or closer than 3 feet. The reason for this is that when they're further away birds are less likely to get hurt flying towards them, and when they're closer, birds can't really build up enough steam to get hurt when exiting.

Keep your screens in.