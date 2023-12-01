Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living These 6 Vegan and Cruelty-Free Perfume Dupes Will Satisfy Your Nose and Wallet From Chanel N°5 to Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille dupes, we've compiled a list of vegan and cruelty-free luxury perfume copycats that don't break the bank. By Bianca Piazza Dec. 1 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: thatfrenchislandgirl/Instagram

When cheekily asked what she wears to bed during an interview, Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe revealed that she slept in just a few drops of Chanel N°5 (which once contained civet cat musk oil). She helped make the luxury eau de parfum an iconic and recognizable scent for over a century. According to a 2011 NPR piece, a bottle of the floral fragrance is sold every 30 seconds. That's pretty impressive, especially considering it smells like a rich old lady.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, vegan baddies and cruelty-free beauty lovers can't live their Marilyn fantasies, as Chanel still engages in animal testing. Other beloved perfumes, like Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium and Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille, fail to treat animals with kindness, which totally stinks. Luckily, many ethical fragrance brands sell copycats of popular scents — and they're typically cheaper than original stuff. Here are a few of our favorite vegan and cruelty-free perfume dupes.

Source: lovegoodchemistry/Instagram

Torrid Day by Oakcha ($30 - $45) — a dupe for Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille

Vegan and cruelty-free fragrance house Oakcha proudly offers scents "inspired by the best, priced for the rest." Its unisex Torrid Day extrait de parfum is inspired by Tom Ford's intoxicating Tobacco Vanille scent. With notes of tobacco, vanilla, cocoa, and tobacco leaf, the paraben- and phthalates-free fragrance will give you a warm and smoky hug. We suggest spraying this sultry fragrance far from clothing, as it is a bit oily.

Article continues below advertisement

Floral Aldehydes by Dossier ($29) — a dupe for Chanel N°5

Known for "clean, ethically sourced, long-lasting, [and] high-end perfume" that doesn't break the bank, Dossier's Floral Aldehydes eau de parfum would likely fool Marilyn. The feminine Chanel N°5 dupe is described as "a sophisticated, powdery veil" with top notes of aldehydes, neroli, and bergamot, middle notes of ylang ylang, jasmine, and May rose, and base notes of vetiver, sandalwood, and orris.

Article continues below advertisement

Dossier uses recycled materials, has gone plastic free, and partners with the Give Back Box nonprofit to reduce waste and utilize returned product.

Article continues below advertisement

Perfect Scents ($15) — inspired by Yves Saint Laurant’s Opium by Instyle Fragrances

Source: Instyle Fragrances

Instyle Fragrances makes vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben- and phthalates-free dupes at uber-affordable prices. The brand's Perfect Scents collection offers an eau de toilette YSL Opium dupe — literally called "Inspired by Yves Saint Laurant’s Opium" — that boasts "fruity notes of plum and mandarin, layered with exotic spices, and finished with rich amber."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Magnolia Violet by Good Chemistry ($28.99) — dupe for Marc Jacobs Daisy

Considering Marc Jacobs Daisy is a flirty, sweet-smelling favorite, we'd like to introduce you to Magnolia Violet eau de parfum by Good Chemistry: a PETA certified cruelty-free and vegan company free of parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, and GMOs. Unlike the previous offerings on our list, Magnolia Violet doesn't claim to be a dupe, but Teen Vogue did some investigating. If you're interested in smelling like magnolia, peony, and amber, give the romantic scent a try.

Article continues below advertisement

Cloud by Ariana Grande ($26 - $65) — dupe for Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540

Article continues below advertisement

Emanating top notes of lavender, pear, and bergamot, middle notes of coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid, and base notes of cashmere, the Grammy winner's scent will leave you smelling elegant and delicious.

Article continues below advertisement

Sea Salt & Neroli by Marks & Spencer ($9.79 - $15.79) — dupe for Tom Ford Neroli Portofino

Source: Marks & Spencer