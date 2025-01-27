Can Shoveling Snow Cause a Heart Attack? A Cardiologist Shares What You Need to Know (Exclusive) "Certain factors may put someone at increased risk. This includes people that are sedentary and are not used to strenuous exercise and colder temperatures." By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 27 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Seiya Maeda/Unsplash

All winter long, people are tasked with clearing snow from driveways, streets, and sidewalks to create walkable paths. Starkly contrasting the merriment of snowball fights or sweet treats is a much more serious trend: individuals experiencing what some experts call "heart attack snow." Is it common to have a heart attack while shoveling snow?

To answer this troubling question, Green Matters turned to cardiologist Luke J. Laffin, MD, the co-director of the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Blood Pressure Disorders. If you have specific questions about performing strenuous activities or your heart health, please seek guidance from your physician.

Why does shoveling snow cause heart attacks?

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), snow shoveling is among the more physically demanding activities that, when combined with frigid temperatures and stormy conditions, offer the perfect recipe for a heart attack — in some people.

"Research has found that the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as demanding on the heart [as] taking a treadmill stress test. Combined with the dangers of exertion in extremely cold weather, you’re looking at a perfect storm for a heart-related event,” AHA volunteer president, Dr. Keith Churchwell, said in the AHA's press release.

However, Dr. Laffin notes that most people in good health need not worry about a heart attack when shoveling. "Overall, the likelihood of having a heart attack is quite low when shoveling snow," Dr. Laffin tells Green Matters exclusively by email. "However, certain factors may put someone at increased risk. This includes people that are sedentary and are not used to strenuous exercise and colder temperatures."

Furthermore, per a medically-reviewed article in Healthline, snow shoveling movements (or lack thereof) further the risk of a heart attack in those unused to strenuous activities.

AHA research cited in Healthline indicates that heavy use of the arms in demanding physical activities causes strain on the heart. Additionally, minimal use of the legs means that less blood is circulating to the heart and lungs, and instead pooling in the legs.

At what age should you stop shoveling snow?

According to Good Housekeeping, an individual age 45 or older with heart disease and who maintain a sedentary lifestyle is especially at risk. Those at that age who have heart disease markers but are unaware of it are similarly very much at risk.

Is using a snow blower bad for your heart?

According to Stony Brook University Heart Institute cardiologist and Outpatient Services Director On Chen, MD, pushing a snow blower through heavy snow can be equally dangerous in stressing a person's heart in demanding weather conditions. The expected rise in blood pressure and heart rate puts the person pushing the snow blower at risk.