Medical Director Reveals Warning Signs of Heart Attack or Stroke That Shows up on Your Finger and Toe Nails

When cholesterol gets out of control, it leaves these subtle signs on the nails suggesting that it's time you visit a doctor.

Like movies where there is a hero and a villain, our bodies have two types of cholesterol - good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Both types of cholesterol are carried into the blood via proteins. As proteins merge with cholesterol molecules, they become lipoproteins. While some lipoproteins are essential for the body, others are as bad as fatal, as per the CDC. Good lipoproteins take responsibility for creating everything from cell membranes to hormones, Vitamin D, and digestive juices but bad lipoproteins can weigh heavy on the heart. Monika Wassermann, Medical Director at Olio Lusso, spoke to Express.co.uk, about a lesser-known and unusual symptom that reveals itself when a body has high cholesterol. The clue is in the hands.

A man holding his chest due to the pain in his heart. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Boonchai Wedmakawand)

If your body has too much LDL cholesterol, it has nowhere to go but end up blocking the walls of your blood vessels. The buildup called "plaque" is the key reason for major health issues like heart attack and stroke. The human body may be very efficient at showing subtle signs when the body is under attack. But Wassermann said, that when it comes to high LDL cholesterol, there are no specific symptoms that the body shows. “High cholesterol attacks in silence, making it difficult to notice its symptoms. However, this does not mean you can completely fail to identify high cholesterol levels in your body,” said the expert. She revealed that one major “red flag” sign could appear in your nails.

A close-up of a person's fingernails. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zay Nyi Nyi)

“If you didn't know, high cholesterol causes plaque formation in your blood vessels. The plaque then affects blood circulation, resulting in pale nails,” explained Wassermann. In addition to pale fingernails, there is another subtle sign that high cholesterol leaves while it starts blocking the body’s arteries. The sign appears in the toenails, according to Manchester Evening News. Doctor Sami Firoozi, a consultant cardiologist at Harley Street Clinic, told the media outlet that high cholesterol often presents itself in the form of brittle or slow-growing toenails.

A person with a brittle and broken toenail. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photography by Doris J)

The doctor explained that high cholesterol can trigger “peripheral arterial disease (PAD),” which can block the arteries and prevent blood from properly circulating in the leg muscles, thereby causing brittle toenails. “Although PAD is not immediately life-threatening, the process of atherosclerosis that causes it can sometimes lead to serious and fatal problems such as critical limb ischemia which occurs if the blood flow to the legs becomes severely restricted,” noted the physician. These unusual appearances on your finger or toenails could be the foremost indicators that you need to instantly consult a doctor.

The deposits are made of atheroma, a substance comprising cholesterol, decaying cells, blood cells and fatty proteins. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nemes Lazslo)

Dr. Firoozi suggested that “Your GP might refer you to have a blood test to check your cholesterol levels if they feel you are at risk.” Mayo Clinic explains that a blood test is the only way to determine whether your cholesterol is measuring fine or not. Although genetic makeup also contributes to developing high cholesterol, the main factors usually are inactivity, excessively fatty diet, and obesity. Though we can predict the risks of heart attack or stroke by checking our nails, it's always better to prevent such complications by leading a healthy lifestyle. Some ways to prevent cholesterol from getting out of control are to include exercise in your routine, eat fats in moderation, and manage stress levels.