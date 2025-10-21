Here's What Happens to Your Weight When You Take B12 B12 is responsible for everything from metabolism to the creation of red blood cells. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 21 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

Many people know that a varied and diverse diet is one of the keys to a healthy lifestyle, since it allows you to consume a range of different vitamins and nutrients. Each of those plays a vital role in the development and maintenance of the human body. And while some are more well-known than others — like the effect vitamin C has on your immune system — others are a little less understood. For example, what happens to your weight when you take B12? According to experts, maybe a lot.

That's because the nutrient — which is found in things like salmon, sardines, and certain fortified breakfast cereals — helps run everything from our nerve health to our to our energy levels. As such, some experts believe that maintaining a healthy level of B12 in your diet can also help support your metabolism, which may have an impact on weight control. Curious to learn more? Keep reading and find out what role B12 plays on your weight.

What happens to your weight when you take B12?

According to Health magazine, much research has been done on the connection between B12 and weight. That's because researchers know that B12 does a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to turning the carbs, proteins, glucose, and fats you consume into energy. Not only that, but B12 is also responsible for maintaining healthy levels of energy throughout the day, so you don't experience those late afternoon crashes.

But there's more to this than a broad understanding of what B12 does at work. Experts say they have also discovered a connection between low levels of B12 and weight gain. A 2019 study found that people with higher levels of B12 in their blood were more likely to have lower obesity rates, even when accounting for lifestyle, age, income, and supplement use. Some experts believe that low B12 levels cause people to experience symptoms that make it hard to follow a healthy diet.

Meanwhile, others believe that higher levels of B12 offer benefits — like higher energy levels, lower fatigue, increased mood and focus, and improved performance when exercising — that make it easier to make healthy lifestyle choices that allow for better weight management. That being said, Health does point out that it's not enough to say that taking B12 supplements — or more accurately, fixing a B12 deficit — will always help you to lose weight.

What are the side effects of B12 shots?

While B12 is something you can find naturally in foods, some people do turn to supplements to increase the amount of B12 in their diet. One way to do this is by taking B12 injections. However, those shots aren't without potential complications, and some people may experience side effects, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which can include: Allergic reactions

Swelling of the extremities

Trouble breathing

Diarrhea Some people may experience additional side effects that haven't been listed.