What to Know if You Experience Two Periods in a Single Month Everyone's cycle is different. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 29 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Reproductive EHealth Supplies Coalition/Unsplash

Many people who mensurate will track their cycle by noting which date their period starts, and how long it lasts. This information can be helpful for a variety of reasons, including knowing when it's best to skip those white pants you love wearing, or whether or not you're going to need to make sure you have a fully stocked collection of mensural supplies, like pads, tampons, period underwear, or your trusty cup. As such, many people know exactly when their period should start.

Article continues below advertisement

But, when you have an irregular period that doesn't always arrive when you think it should, or else you've noticed a change, you may start to worry. That's especially true for people who get their periods more frequently, and who may wonder what it means when you get your period twice in one month. You can find out what this typically means below, as well as what you should do if Aunt Flo is making her arrival twice in a 30-day period.

Source: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What happens if you get your period twice in a month?

According to Medical News Today, the average person's menstrual cycle is about 28 days long. Some people will have shorter cycles, which can clock in as short as 24 days, while others can have longer cycles, which can stretch as long as 38 days. For those whose cycles fall in the 24-28 day range, that can mean sometimes having two periods in a single calendar month, which means getting your period at the beginning of the month and then again at the end.

Fortunately, there's no reason to be alarmed by this, and having two periods in one month can be a totally normal experience for many people who menstruate. Certain circumstances can make your cycle change, including puberty, hormone fluctuations, and certain conditions like endometriosis. Knowing this, it's easier to see why you shouldn't be alarmed by the occasional month where you end up with two periods. However, there are times when you should make a call to your doctor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Estee Janssens/Unsplash

When should you call the doctor about questions regarding your period?

While the occasional change in your cycle may be nothing more than a blip on your radar, the MD Mercy blog says that there are a few things to keep an eye out for. They include: A period that lasts longer than seven days

A period cycle that is heavier than normal (which includes changing your more than every two to three hours)

Unusually large blood clots The blog also notes that any changes that have been persistent over three months, as opposed to a single weird cycle, should also be reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, just because you notice something different, it doesn't mean that anything is inherently wrong. Things like the beginning of perimenopause can also cause changes to your period, and are considered a normal part of mensurating. Still, if you have questions about your period, it's always best to err on the side of caution and call your doctor. They will be able to address your specific concerns, and can run any tests or evaluations that may be needed for a diagnosis.