Ditch the Disposable and Embrace the Silicone: 6 of the Best Menstrual Cups For All Bodies If you've been thinking of trying out a menstrual cup, here's the perfect place to start. By Bianca Piazza PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 3:54 p.m. ET

When it comes to periods — the monthly shedding of the uterine lining, the crimson tide, moon time, Shark Week, et cetera — there's a whole world of sanitary products. Though none actually soothe agonizing contractions, which affect menstruating individuals to varying degrees, these products are necessary for maintaining proper hygiene and comfortable menstrual care. From pads to tampons to liners to menstrual cups, which is best?

In terms of physical comfort, it all comes down to personal preference. Through the environmental lens, however, disposable period products are a part of a larger waste problem. National Geographic estimates that a menstruating individual will use around 5 thousand to 15 thousand disposable tampons and pads throughout their life, and these mostly end up in landfills as plastic waste.

According to the California State University San Marcos, disposable plastic menstrual products are responsible for more than 200,000 tons of waste annually. And sadly, plastic is hiding within most mainstream disposable period products — even those marketed as cotton — meaning that all those tampons found in oceans are never going to biodegrade.

We could even discuss the dangerous chemicals used in mainstream pad and tampon production, which can include dioxin, pesticides, and suspicious fragrances (possibly harboring hormone-disrupting phthalates and neurotoxins), as per the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics.

These are some of the best menstrual cups for safe and sustainable period care and maintenance.

In recent years, sustainable period care has boomed, and many companies offer menstrual cups (first invented by Leona Chalmers back in 1937), which are silicone vessels that are inserted into the vagina, and literally catch blood, tissue, and vaginal secretions. Considered safe, comfortable, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly, these reusable silicone babies are a wonderful option, and we've compiled a list of some of the best ones, based on our research.

DIVA Cup Model 1

The DivaCup is arguably the most iconic cup, entering the zeitgeist back in 2003. The women-founded Certified B Corporation's Model 1 holds five regular tampons of menses. This little cup is made of 100 percent medical grade silicone (free of BPAs, latex, dyes, and plastics) and can safely stay put for up to 12 hours. The company has donated over 64,000 menstrual cups to people in need and its packaging is 100 percent curbside recyclable and features water- and vegetable-based inks.

Lena Menstrual Cups 2-Pack (Small and Large)

With 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon and over 31,000 reviews, people love Lena products. The woman-founded company offers a convenient two-pack, which includes both large and small patented, 100 percent medical-grade silicone cups. While the small cup is ideal for a "light to heavy flow," the large cup is ideal for "super heavy flow days" and sleeping. Plus, Lena's packaging is made of 100 percent post-consumer waste, is FSC certified, and features vegetable-based inks.

Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup (Regular)

TikTok user @ratwhack is a menstrual cup pro, and she recommends Saalt's Soft Menstrual Cup for beginner cup users. "I like it because, one, it's comfortable, and two, you can trim the stem," she says in a video. The 100 percent medical-grade silicone cup won't disrupt pH, and the regular size is perfect for those with a "normal to heavy flow," a high cervix, and/or those who have given birth vaginally. Saalt is another Certified B Corporation, and has donated over 60,000 Saalt products to people in need across 50 countries.

June Menstrual Cup (Purple, Soft, Small)

Several TikTok users, including @ratwhack, have gushed over (no pun intended) the June Menstrual Cup, as it's a fabulous affordable option. The soft, small-sized June Menstrual Cup, which is made of dye- and pigment-free 100 percent medical-grade silicone, is ideal for "everyone but those that have given birth vaginally." And though this goes for most menstrual cups, June specifically notes that its products pose less of a risk of toxic shock syndrome than traditional pads and tampons.

Flex Cup Starter Kit (Size 01)

Dr. Lesley Sweeney, OB-GYN and telehealth doctor for Hims and Hers, told CNN that she likes the Flex Cup because "it has a pull tab that gently breaks the seal around the cervix," specifically recommending the Size 01 cup "for beginners or patients with a light menstrual bleeding." With a patented adjustable stem, the Size 01 cup can hold two super tampons worth of menses. As per CNN, other period care and female health professionals recommend it for those with high cervixes.

MeLuna Menstrual Cup (Small, Clear With Ball Handle)