Zendaya Skips This Meal Every Day, Shares Go-To Dinner Recipe Want to look like Zendaya? You better start eating like her first.

When it comes to the lifestyles of the rich and famous, many people really zero in on what their favorite celebrities are eating. That's because many of us hope to replicate their figures and health status on our own, giving us some of the A-lister looks that we've come to know and love. But, without having access to the time and resources that these famous folks do, it can be hard to get the same results, even with diet and exercise.

But that doesn't keep us from wondering what famous stars like Zendaya eat each day. Keep reading to find out what her daily diet consists of, including whether or not Zendaya has remained a vegetarian since striking it big in Hollywood as a teen.

Zendaya skips breakfast and has a go-to salad for dinner.

According to a 2024 interview that the star gave to Cosmopolitan, Zendaya likes to kick off her morning without the most important meal of the day. That's not to say that she doesn't love traditional breakfast foods — she's an especially huge fan of pancakes topped with berries and Nutella — just not first thing in the morning. When lunch rolls around, Zendaya likes to nosh on some ramen with hot sauce, according to Eat This, Not That!, and she often has a post-meal lemonade later in the day.

Once dinner rolls around, Zendaya likes to dig into a big salad. However, that doesn't mean she's only getting her greens. According to Seventeen, she also likes to add lemon juice, olive oil, vegetable broth, and brown rice to the mix.

Is Zendaya a vegetarian?

The Euphoria star is a lifelong vegetarian, according to Cosmopolitan, which was a decision she made back when she was just 9 years old. However, she admits that abstaining from meat and animal byproducts isn't always easy, and it's not for the reasons you may think. Zendaya told People magazine that she's actually not that into a key ingredient required for her vegetarian lifestyle: Veggies.

"I'm a vegetarian who doesn’t like vegetables too much — makes it challenging," she joked. "My main reason for being a vegetarian is that I’m an animal lover — definitely not because I love vegetables." Of course, this only further proves Zendaya's dedication to the cause, especially knowing that those nightly salads aren't exactly her cup of tea.

But, diet alone isn't enough to keep Zendaya looking and feeling her best. She says she's also an avid exercise enthusiast. She uses her love of tennis to keep in shape. In fact, she spent three months training for her movie Challengers with renowned tennis pro Brad Gilbert, which is something she continued to do on her own after the movie wrapped.