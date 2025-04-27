Here Is What Actress Jennifer Aniston Famously Drinks and Eats for Breakfast Every Day "That’s sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation, coffee, depending on the order." By Lauren Wellbank Published April 27 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to celebrities living a healthy lifestyle, most people probably think of Jennifer Aniston. The Friends alum has almost made a second career off of her svelte physique and youthful looks, prompting many people to wonder what her secret is. But other than lots of money (and some solid genes), the star points to a well-rounded diet as part of the reason why she continues to stay so fit.

And, since we all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you may feel that it's important to know what Jennifer Aniston eats for breakfast to get her day started off on the right foot. You can learn more about her go-to meal below.

What does Jennifer Aniston eat for breakfast?

You won't find any Poptarts or sugary cereals on Aniston's breakfast table. Instead, the star told Elle magazine that she opts for a protein-packed meal to start her day. “When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites,” Aniston said during a 2016 interview. “I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes I’ll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana, or I’ll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end.”

And not much has changed over the years. In 2024, Aniston once again talked up her favorite protein-packed meal, saying that sometimes she'll add a smoothie that combines bananas, a mix of greens, berries, and the occasional sprinkle of maca powder and cinnamon. According to a registered dietitian who spoke with Byrdie about Aniston's breakfast, the Friend's alum is on the right track. She says that between 21 and 30 grams of protein at breakfast time is optimal.

What else does Jennifer Aniston do in the morning?

Now that you know what she eats for breakfast, you may wonder what else the movie star does to start her day. According to Women's Health, Aniston loads her coffee up with a sprinkle of collagen powder before sitting down and getting mentally prepared for the day. “That’s sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation, coffee, depending on the order,” she says. Another thing on her AM to-do list? Journaling. "I also journal and if I don't get to do that, it's a bummer."

When she's done that, she takes her three dogs for a walk. If it sounds like Aniston squeezes a full day in before most of us have managed to brush our teeth, it's likely because of another one of her morning rituals: No screens. That's right, the former television star spends the first hour of her day sans technology, which likely helps to free up a lot of her time, something she obviously puts to good use.