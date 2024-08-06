Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Natural, Plastic-Free Baby Wipe Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 6 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you have a baby, you know that it’s basically impossible to live without wet wipes — but did you know that 90 percent of the baby wipes on the market are actually made from plastic? Fortunately, a number of eco-conscious brands are making plastic-free, natural baby wipes, from materials like cotton, paper, and bamboo — some of which can even be composted or flushed. Check out 15 of our favorites, below. Vote for the best natural baby wipe brands once a day until Sept. 3, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Sept. 12, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best natural baby wipe brand!

Caboo

Caboo's MADE SAFE certified Bamboo Baby Wipes are made from renewable bamboo and pulp-based viscose, and they are free of plastic and tree fibers. The hypoallergenic wipes are made with with over 99 percent naturally derived ingredients, and earned a "1" (low hazard) rating from the EWG. While Caboo's baby wipes can't be flushed, the brand claims that its Bamboo Flushable Wipes (also made from bamboo and viscose) are tested flushable by a third party lab.

Coterie

Coterie's plant-based and plastic-free baby wipe, aka The Wipe, is made from biodegradable ingredients, including VEOCEL Lyocell biodegradable fibers. The Wipe's ingredients are 99 percent purified water and 1 percent skincare ingredients. The Wipe is also EWG Verified for safety and FSC Certified for sourcing materials from sustainably-managed forests.

EcoSoul

EcoSoul claims that its baby wipes, which are made of bamboo, are BPI certified compostable. The wipes are also free of toxins, bio-based certified, and designed for babies with sensitive skin. EcoSoul also makes bamboo-based flushable wipes that the brand claims are truly flushable.

Freestyle

Freestyle's baby wipes are made with the company's proprietary BambooTek, which is formulated with 100 percent bamboo pulp grown on an FSC-certified organic farm. The wipes' ingredients are 99 percent water, and they are EWG Verified. The company and its factories are environmentally-focused, with many policies in place to keep Freestyle's environmental footprint as low as possible.

Kinder by Nature

U.K.-based company Kinder by Nature's baby wipes are plastic-free, and made from 100 percent biodegradable wood pulp, aka viscose. The wipes contain 99 percent water, along with plant and vegetable extracts and a food-grade preservative. Kinder by Nature makes two styles of wipes: Water-Based Wipes (fragrance-free and safe for children with eczema) and Plant-Based Wipes (anti-inﬂammatory and infused with organic chamomile and aloe vera).

Little Toes

Little Toes makes its biodegradable baby wipes out of bamboo fibers, along with a patented formula composed of 99 percent purified water. The wipes are also SkinSAFE approved and hypoallergenic. Little Toes also has a certification from Ecocert, meaning the company follows eco-friendly and socially conscious practices.

Mum & You

Mum & You's plant-based baby are biodegradable, made from natural viscose, and made with 99.4 percent water. They are safe for sensitive babies, and according to the brand, "disintegrate faster than an apple core in simulated landfill conditions." The company also makes aka "Floosh! Moist Toilet Tissue" (safe for toddlers and above), which certified “Fine to Flush” by Water UK.

Mustela

Mustela's completely plastic-free baby wipes are made with wood pulp from FSC certified forests, and they use 99 percent natural ingredients. The wipes come in both fragrance-free and scented versions, they are EWG Verified, and they have a home composting certification by TÜV Austria. Just make sure to check out Mustela's blog post on how to properly compost the wipes at home.

Natracare

Natracare, best known for its nontoxic menstrual products, also makes eco-friendly baby wipes. The wipes are made with organic cotton cloth (certified by the The Soil Association). The wipes are suitable for sensitive skin, as well as biodegradable and compostable — just pop them in your home compost bin. Natracare also makes 100 percent paper wipes called Safe to Flush Moist Tissues, which are Fine to Flush certified by Water UK.

Offspring

Australian company Offspring's wipes are 99 percent water and made with 100 percent biodegradable plant cellulose. The wipes are also certified as biobased, EWG Verified, and MADE SAFE Certified. The company is also proudly cruelty-free.

Pura

Pura's baby wipes are plastic-free, biodegradable, composed of FSC certified plant fibers, made with 99 percent water and organic aloe vera, EWG verified, and vegan and cruelty-free. Pura makes Eco Baby Wipes, which are compostable; Flushable Eco Baby Wipes, which are certified Fine to Flush by Water UK; and Flushable Toilet Tissue Wipes, which are flushable and for the whole family. Pura is also a Certified B Corp.

Rawganic

U.K.-based brand Rawganic makes one product: the Rawganic SimplyWater Biodegradable Baby Wipes. The plastic-free wipes are certified 100 percent natural by COSMOS, they are made with plant-based materials from responsibly managed European forests, and they contain just two ingredients: 99.9 percent water and a dash of honeysuckle extract. The wipes are cruelty-free, safe for sensitive skin, and they can be composted at home.

Terra

New Zealand brand Terra's Bamboo Baby Wipes are composed of biodegradable bamboo fiber and 99.7 percent New Zealand water. They are free of plastic and all unwanted ingredients, and come in Pure, Manuka Honey, and Kiwifruit Extract varieties. Terra also makes 100% Bamboo Dry Baby Wipes, which are highly absorbent and can be used dry or with water.

tooshies

In its solar-powered Australian factory, tooshies makes three varieties of wipes, all of which are cruelty-free, plastic-free, compostable, and made from FSC certified fibers. There's the Pure Water Wipes (fragrance-free) and the Aloe Vera & Chamomile Wet Wipes, which both are both made with medical grade water; plus, tooshies offers Dry Wipes, which are a dry cloth composed of 100 percent viscose. All three wipe varieties feature textured cloth, which helps make clean-up smoother.

WaterWipes

WaterWipes makes various wipes for newborns, toddlers, and people of all ages. The brand's baby wipes are plastic-free, composed of 100 percent viscose, and made with 99.9 percent ultra-purified water along with fruit extract. WaterWipes' baby wipes are safe for sensitive skin, fragrance-free, and have a "1" (low hazard) rating from the EWG.