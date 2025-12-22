Paul McCartney Health Update: Still Rocking After All These Years The legendary artist continues to put on a phenomenal show. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 22 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The incomparable, legendary artist Paul McCartney continues to amaze fans of all ages since resuming his "Got Back" North American tour in the fall. With breathtaking performances powered by an ethical and animal-free diet, McCartney has defied Father Time and taken the stage with the gusto and relentless enthusiasm he similarly exhibited with The Beatles and Wings. Nevertheless, because McCartney is a beloved icon, fans scour the Internet for updates to ensure the legend remains in good health.

How has McCartney defied time, defied rumors — fans of a certain age may remember when he reassured Chris Farley that he did not, in fact, pass away as rumors once suggested — and remained in good health? Many fans attribute his great health to his longtime animal-free diet. Continue reading below for a delightful, worry-free update regarding McCartney's health.

Paul McCartney health update:

Rest assured, there are no concerning reports regarding Paul McCartney's health as 2025 draws to a close. He is still posting to social media, sharing his grief following Rob Reiner's death; commenting on his fond memories after the Höfner musical instrument company went out of business; and wishing his followers a happy and peaceful Hanukkah.

Fans of the legendary Beatles' member's career know that McCartney's health and living status have been speculated on for decades. Most notably, he transcended the 1966 "Paul is dead" rumors. That doesn't mean, though, that fans haven't recently taken to social media en masse to playfully turn one aspect of McCartney's concert performances into a meme. Indeed, there is a burst of fire accompanying a major part of one of his songs, leading to the now-famous "Paul McCartney explodes" memes.

It's one of the more playful, humorous, and amazing parts of being associated with the Paul McCartney fandom: attending his concert, watching the pyrotechnics display accompanying a major part of his performance of his 1973 hit song Live and Let Die, and then commenting that McCartney exploded. Fans are notorious for commenting on these videos with humorous gifs, one-liners, and references to Ringo seeking to be the last Beatle standing.

"I will never skip a Paul McCartney exploding clip," writes on TikTok user. "This cannot be healthy for Paul McCartney," says another, while one user jokes, "Just a scratch — Paul McCartney." All of which is to say that McCartney is still rocking and putting on hours-long performances around the world, thrilling fans and continuing to spread messages of love, peace, and unity.