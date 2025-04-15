Can Celery Juice Make You Sick? The Negative Side Effects Explored Celery is loaded with some essential nutrients like vitamin C. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 15 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Alex Lvrs/Unsplash

Celery juice has long been believed to offer some important health benefits. Not only does the vegetable juice offer those who drink it an added boost of hydration, thanks to the moisture-laden veggies, but it also comes packed with a pretty good nutritional punch, thanks to all of the added minerals and vitamins found in the stalks. However, some are cautioning against drinking too much of the green juice, thanks to some big unknowns about the beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, there may even be some negative side effects to drinking celery juice. Keep reading to find out what they are before you whip up your next glass of the green drink, because you may just change your mind about how much celery you're adding to your diet each day.

Source: Monika Borys/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What are the negative side effects of celery juice?

According to EatingWell, celery juice rose to popularity in 2019. That's because word began to circulate that the juice was a cure-all that could help people who were struggling with everything from digestive upsets to chronic illnesses. And, while the juice does undeniably have some benefits — in addition to being high in vitamin C, it's also a good source of vitamin K and fiber — there are some downsides to consuming the veggie this way as opposed chopped.

Source: Daniela Paola Alchapar/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

First, juicing a celery stalk may reduce the amount of fiber you get. Additionally, the juicing process itself can lower the amount of vitamin C found in the veggie, since the process of stripping the celery of its juice can diminish the vitamins due to the exposure to both oxygen and heat. Then there's the fact that the experts don't exactly know how much celery is too much celery.

When you juice something like celery, you need a lot of stalks, which increases your intake of everything those stalks offer — both the good and bad. And, believe it or not, celery has a few toxins in it, like psoralens and furanocoumarins, according to EatingWell, which can cause everything from liver damage to issues with your skin.

Article continues below advertisement

What happens if you drink celery juice every day?

Obviously, there are some downsides to consuming too much of the green juice, but some people still swear by the practice. That includes one writer for MindBodyGreen who spent a month drinking a cup of the juice every day. During her 30-day experiment, Fern Olivia consumed a single cup of celery juice each day, which she claims caused a noticeable reduction in indigestion and bloating and an increase in energy.

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, one person's positive experience doesn't mean that everyone will have the same outcome. So, if you're considering adding celery juice to your diet, you should consider the potential side effects before you do. Additionally, those who are taking medications or who are pregnant should consult with a doctor before adding a daily dose of celery juice to their diet.