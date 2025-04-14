Channing Tatum Reveals The Drink He Has Every Morning That Helps Him Stay Clear of Cravings

One tip, as per the actor's nutritionist, is to have a cup of this drink even before your coffee as it's a healthy start to your day.

While preparing for his role in Magic Mike, Channing Tatum visited a remote patch nestling in an Ecuadorian rainforest. To welcome him, a local woman crushed some leaves in a cauldron and brewed a potion for him. As he sipped this potent tea, he felt the wild force of a jungle rumbling inside his body. The potion was so powerful that Tatum started having six to seven cans each day to ward off exhaustion, gain stamina, stay focused, and stay up for longer, he told ABC News. But it’s not just this one potion that keeps him going. In a 2016 interview with Elle, his nutritionist, Kimberly Snyder, revealed what he eats and drinks throughout the day to maintain his hard-bodied physique.

A person working out with a barbell (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Victor Freitas)

Snyder’s first and foremost objective for Tatum’s diet plan was to avoid setting unrealistic goals for weight loss. "We can do Atkins or Paleo and drop a lot of weight in a week, but that's not sustainable. I never have a client where my only goal is weight loss; I want them to have more energy and have better skin," she told the magazine. She said she usually asks people to stop obsessing over protein and start revamping their morning routine and overhauling their whole diet. She said Tatum starts his mornings by sipping hot water and lemon before reaching for that cup of coffee.

Sliced lime in a glass pitcher. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Julia Zolotova)

“It's vitamin C, it's enzymes, it's good for your liver, and your liver is detoxifying more the rest of the day. Make that your go-to before you reach for the coffee. Even if your coffee is on the way to work, at least while you're getting ready, do that. And then yes, Glowing Green Smoothie. That's the best thing for energy, the number one best thing for your skin,” Snyder explained.

Spinach smoothie with mint leaves and lemon on table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vitalina)

The second thing she suggested that her client Tatum might have followed was to “avoid egg whites in the morning.” Egg whites, she said, are difficult to digest and, therefore, should not be fed to the body’s system right in the morning when there’s less heat. A water-soluble protein in the egg whites, called albumen, which is also an ingredient in wallpaper glue, acts like a literal glue to the digestive system. So, eating it in the morning steals away the person’s ability to feel as good throughout the rest of the day. Plus, eating them too early can trigger sugar cravings.

A person breaking the eggs into a bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Los Muertos Crew)

Tatum’s nutritionist also emphasized “chewing” a smoothie rather than drinking it. “When you do have smoothies, chew them. If you chug them, remember this is a whole food in your stomach. If you drink it too fast, you could get bloated,” she explained. She warned people to stop obsessing over protein, as most muscle-seeking men do. Protein, she said, might be good for building muscles, but at the same time, it consumes a lot of heat from the body, thereby accelerating the aging process. Instead, “start with a salad,” Snyder suggested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

This was at that time. It’s been a decade. Fast forward to today, Tatum has achieved things with his body that he might not have imagined years ago. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed how he regained his chisled body after a 30-pound weight gain for the thriller Josephine and a subsequent weight loss for Roofman. He, however, confessed that he won’t be doing any “fat roles” anymore, as this kind of body transformation takes a heavy toll. The model slash actor, slash film producer is currently dating Australian model Inka Williams following a divorce and a breakup.