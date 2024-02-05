Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Which Menstrual Cup Is Best? 4 Quizzes to Find Which One Is a Match for You Menstrual cups can make your periods more eco-friendly and comfortable. These quizzes can help you find your perfect menstrual cup match. By Eva Hagan Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Menstrual cups are an effective, economical, and eco-friendly alternative to pads and tampons, and they have gained popularity in the past few decades. Since more and more people who menstruate find themselves picking menstrual cups as their preferred way to manage their periods, the cup options continue to grow. With so many shapes, sizes, and brands out there, it can be overwhelming knowing which one to pick.

Luckily, there are menstrual cup quizzes, to help you determine which cup would fit you best. Below, we've gathered a few quizzes to make picking a cup easy. That said, this article is not medical advice. If you have any concerns about the menstrual cup process, make sure to consult with a physician.

These menstrual cup quizzes can help you find your perfect fit.

Many brands that sell menstrual cups have quizzes on their website that help you determine what kind of cup or disc you need. Here are some places to start.

Saalt

Saalt is a sustainable period care brand that sells cups in discs that range in size, softness, and color, and are perfect for anyone at any stage in their period. The company's menstrual cup quiz asks you everything from what your normal flow looks like, whether you prefer pads or tampons, to how comfortable you are with using a period cup, all to help determine which menstrual cup or disc would best suit you.

The Period Co.

The Period Co. has committed to making eco-friendly menstrual products since 2016. The brand's products include items like menstrual cups, period underwear, period swimwear, and reusable cloth pads. Plus, 2 percent of the company's online sales are used to donate menstrual items to low-income communities in Singapore. On The Period Co.'s website, there is a quiz that helps narrow down your options, as well as a cup comparison chart and FAQ to make sure all your questions are answered.

Best, Periodt.

Best, Periodt., is a period cup company that aims to make periods comfortable. It doesn’t offer as many cup sizes as other brands, but Best, Periodt.'s quiz will still give you a good idea of which is likely to work for you.

Pixie Cup

Pixie Cup was founded with a mission to improve access to period hygiene, and for every cup purchased, Pixie Cup donates a cup to someone in need. The brand offers a two-minute quiz to determine which of its cups or discs would best suit you. If you are interested in learning more about your cycle, Pixie Cup also has quizzes to learn about your period flow, pelvic floor, and cervix height.

How to figure out which menstrual cup is right for you:

There are several factors to consider when picking a menstrual cup. First, most brands offer different sizes of cups, usually small or large. According to Healthline, the size of a menstrual cup does not mean it will hold more liquid, but that the cup is wider. Smaller sizes are recommended for younger people and those with lower cervixes; larger sizes are designed for people who have given birth or are over 30.