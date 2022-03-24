8 Natural Headache Remedies That Will Make Your Pain Disappear

Headaches are an unfortunate ailment that become more common with age. In fact, according to the WHO, 50 to 75 percent of adults that were between 18 and 65 years of age reported having a headache in the last year, and 30 percent of those people have reported migraines. Needless to say, it's common and usually relatively harmless, but it's incredibly annoying — which is why we've come up with eight natural headache remedies.