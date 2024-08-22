Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Sexual Wellness Can the Big O Replace Botox? What to Know About the Skin Health Benefits of Orgasms Regular orgasms are associated with reduced stress, better sleep, and healthy blood flow, which can in turn improve overall skin health. By Bianca Piazza Published Aug. 22 2024, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Columbia Pictures

When the body sees an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, experiences below-the-waistline muscle contractions, and releases feel-good hormones like dopamine and oxytocin ... lips may form an "O" shape as all ten toes curl like paper against a flame. Let's banish all feelings of discomfort and awkwardness and talk about orgasms. Guess what; they're good for you! Believe it or not, nature's mysterious and highly sought-after reward system, so to speak, actually comes with a slew of health benefits.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, aside from feelings of physical pleasure, research has shown that orgasms can improve headaches, heart health, self-confidence, sleep, stress, and can even help relieve those brutal menstrual cramps. All great stuff, but could there be a slightly vain advantage to experiencing what the French call "la petite mort" (which literally translates to "the little death")? As it turns out, there's science attached to the supposed post-sex skin glow (you can thank the dilated blood vessels) and orgasms may even have anti-aging benefits.

So, is it time to trade in that nighttime retinol serum for a steamy session between the sheets with your partner? Well, it's complicated. In an email shared with Green Matters, Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD, an anesthesia/pain management specialist and owner of NYC's FILD Studio, discussed the anti-aging skin benefits that have been associated with sexual climax as part of a partnership with Certainly Health.

The skin health benefits associated with frequent orgasms are likely not strong enough to replace anti-aging cosmetic procedures.

"It's not a widely held belief that frequent orgasms minimize the eventual need for skin-related cosmetic procedures," the email shared with Green Matters reads. "The demand for anti-aging aesthetic services like Botox, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels will likely remain unaffected." However, Dr. Jaafar mentioned how the health benefits of orgasms can, in turn, positively impact skin health.

Orgasms can effectively reduce stress, which can consequentially improve skin health.

Harvard Health Publishing notes that psychological stress can disturb the epidermal barrier — aka "the top of layer of the skin that locks in moisture and protects us from harmful microbes" — potentially leading to issues like irritated skin or chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

"Happy hormones" like dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins, prolactin, and serotonin are released during the orgasm phase of sex, as per Health, which can boost your mood and leave you feeling calm and euphoric, in turn reducing stress. "Stress hormones can break down the collagen and elastin in our skin, which can lead to more fine lines and wrinkles," the email citing Dr. Jaafar and Certainly Health reads. According to Dr. Jaafar, oxytocin specifically has been found to slow the skin aging process.

A 2021 study found that individuals with high oxytocin levels boasted surprisingly youthful-looking skin despite "strong histories of lifetime sun exposure," as per Dermatology. “This research links previous findings on the neuropeptide hormone’s role in preventing the release of certain proinflammatory cytokines, which may lead to skin aging, with clinical evidence of OT levels’ effect on skin’s appearance," dermatologist Dr. Nicole Hayre, MD, said of the study.

Sexual climax's connection to beauty sleep and healthy blood flow can positively impact skin health.

Perhaps you've heard that sex or masturbation can help you catch some Zs when counting sheep isn't cutting it. It's true! "Oxytocin and vasopressin released during orgasms can reduce the stress hormone cortisol. When your cortisol levels are too high at night, it can disrupt sleep patterns," the email continues.

Anyone who's ever pulled an all-nighter knows that just one night of zero sleep can make skin look lifeless and sallow in the morning. Well, a 2015 U.K.-based experiment on behalf of Bensons for Beds found that women who get little sleep are more likely to sport "more wrinkles, spots, and open pores" than they would if they got the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

Dr. Jaafar noted that sleep deprivation can reduce skin elasticity, causing sagging and wrinkles, and contribute to dehydration, causing dark circles and hollowed-out cheeks. While regular post-sex snooze seshes can help prevent said sagging and wrinkles, the healthy blood flow stimulated via sexual activity can also help your skin.

"This increased blood flow delivers more oxygen to the skin and your other organs. More oxygen stimulates more collagen production, which keeps your skin looking bouncy and prevents sagging and wrinkles," the email sent to Green Matters relays.