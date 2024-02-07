Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Because Sustainability Is Sexy: 7 Eco-Friendly Sex Toys to Pleasure You and the Planet By Bianca Piazza Feb. 7 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Fact: Orgasms don't harm the environment. However, some sex toys do. Upon pulling back the curtain, the multibillion-dollar sex toy industry has a filthy reputation — in relation to the planet, of course. According to FDA rep Deborah Kotz, sex toys are not regulated by the FDA because they aren't considered medical products, as per The Columbia Chronicle.

Fortunately, there are some sustainable sex toys on the market — and we've got you covered with the best ones, plus all the scoop on why most conventional options aren't the best for you or the planet.

Sex toys can cause more harm than pleasure.

As for phthalates, a study published in Healthcare in 2021 shows that these manmade chemicals percolate through the environment and can negatively impact the endocrine, reproductive, neurological, and developmental systems of both people and aquatic wildlife. When you toss that cheap, non-rechargeable, battery-powered, lipstick-shaped, bullet vibe that reminds you of your ex, you're likely sending microplastics, phthalates, and batteries to a landfill.

These sustainable sex toys don't compromise on pleasure.

Luckily, porous plastic fleshlights and questionable neon dildos are no longer the only options. We've compiled a list of the best sustainable sex toys that are safe for all your dark crevices, not to mention the planet's. Go on, screw yourself! Screw your partner! Just leave Mother Nature out of it.

Womanizer PREMIUM eco

The Womanizer PREMIUM eco is no ordinary clit sucker. With 12 intensity levels and Pleasure Air Technology (aka no-contact air vibrations) that'll have your eyes rolling back in seconds, the PREMIUM eco is entirely recyclable and uses biodegradable Biolene, a bio-derived material. It can even be completely disassembled, which makes replacing the rechargeable battery simple. For every Premium eco sold, Womanizer plants a tree. Eco-orgasms and trees, great stuff!

love. not war. Grá - Award Winning Couples Vibrator for Internal Stimulation

According to love. not war., water usage from shower masturbation could fill 121 Olympic-sized swimming pools annually. The brand wants you to break up with your shower head and reach for the rechargable Grá internal vibrator. The quiet, waterproof toy is both repairable and recyclable, which will keep it in your pants and out of landfills. Made of 100 percent recycled aluminium and minimal silicone, Grá comes in a Tencel lyocell travel bag, an eco-friendly material we've previously praised.

Blush Gaia Eco Rechargeable Plant-Based 3" Smooth Multispeed Bullet Vibrator

Blush's Gaia Eco Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator claims to use "less energy and [create] fewer greenhouse gas emissions than any other sex toy on the market." Made of Blush's Biofeel plant-based bioplastic — which is free of petroleum, phthalates, and latex — this splash-proof bullet vibrator offers five speeds and five rhythms for customizable fun. The brand's innovative Biofeel material is even compostable!

Tracey Cox Supersex Glass Dildo Set

Created by author and international relationship and sex expert Tracey Cox, the Lovehoney Supersex Glass Dildo Set is "great for temperature play and to create the sense of a third person in the bed," as put by the sexpert herself. These borosilicate glass dildos feature different bulbs, curves, and textures for versatile pleasure. Durable, nontoxic materials like glass, metal, and silicone are all safer alternatives to jelly rubber and PVC.

Arcwave Ghost

Those with a third leg shouldn't have to resort to clunky contraptions or lotion in a dirty gym sock. Looking to "redefine the male orgasm experience," Arcwave's Ghost is a compact and reversible stroker that fits a wide range of sizes. Made of ABS and the brand's non-porous CleanTech silicone, the double-textured sleeve is free of phthalates, BPAs, and latex. And, according to Lovehoney's sustainability lead, Melanie Featherstone, the brand is transitioning to minimal packaging, as per GQ.

Lovability WaterSlyde Aquatic Stimulator in Eco-Ebony

The Lovability WaterSlyde Aquatic Stimulator in Eco-Ebony will appeal to any bath-lover with a clitoris looking to scratch an itch. Recommended by Good Good Good, this patented "water diverter" is a bathtub faucet attachment made of 100 percent recycled plastic. Plus, it's OB/GYN-approved, disability-friendly, and comes package-free! As put by Lovability, uncomfortable "bathtub yoga" is no longer necessary. It'll have you yelling "whee!" Well, something like that...

