People Are Using Garlic as a DIY Acne Treatment — a Dermatologist Weighs In (Exclusive)

Rubbing raw garlic on your face to treat acne is a DIY TikTok craze that has taken the app by storm. While many people are swearing by the results they're getting, experts aren't as enthusiastic about using the kitchen staple as part of your skincare routine.

From a lack of official studies to unpleasant odors, dermatologists and critics are wrinkling their noses at this pungent-smelling idea. Does that mean garlic can't help you treat your acne? We spoke exclusively with a dermatologist to hear her thoughts on this unique skincare trend.

Why are people rubbing garlic on their face to treat acne?

According to TikTok users like @cb.nofilter, rubbing some raw garlic on your acne can help your pimples clear up faster and reduce redness. Clare says that she saw results from this treatment in as little as two days. Some opt to mince or grate the garlic, like @princeshakur_ _, who then applies it to his face and lets it sit there for 20 minutes before he washes it off, something he notes can sting at first.

Of course, not everyone is a fan. While one dermatologist with The Dermatology Specialists, or @thedermspecs, agrees that garlic has a lot of properties that can help with breakouts — like allicin, which he says contains antibacterial and antimicrobial properties — he doesn't agree with using something that isn't designed to treat acne on your skin.

Not only does he have concerns over the lack of preparation that goes into the garlic — something he explains makes it unlikely for the garlic to penetrate your skin, which is what you'll need in order to experience the benefits of the allicin — but he also says you will smell very, very, very badly after you're done.

Experts advise against rubbing garlic on your face as an acne cure.

Most dermatologists have good reasons for warning against this idea. "While it's understandable that people might seek natural remedies for acne, the idea of rubbing garlic on pimples is not a scientifically supported approach," Dr. Hannah Kopelman, dermatologist and founder of Kopelman Hair Restoration, exclusively tells Green Matters via email.

While Dr. Kopelman confirms that garlic contains antibacterial properties, she says that its direct application to the skin can be irritating and may even cause burns. "The acidity of garlic can also disrupt the skin's natural pH balance, leading to further irritation and potential for inflammation," she tells us. Also, since acne can be exacerbated by several different things — including hormones, genetics, and bacterial growth — it's not a one-size-fits-all approach.

"While garlic might have some antibacterial effects, it's not a targeted solution for acne," she concludes. "Additionally, the risk of side effects, such as skin irritation, burning, and scarring, outweighs any potential benefits."

Does swallowing a clove of garlic help with acne?

Using garlic to treat acne isn't anything new. People have been eating this pungent food to reduce the pain and discomfort of unwanted blemishes for a long time. TikTok is full of videos of folks swallowing whole cloves of garlic for clearer skin, but it sounds like the pros say this isn't the best way to get results. Apparently, you need to chew the spicy clove to release the allicin, which allows you to take advantage of those microbial properties.