Dealing With Some Rough Winter Weather? Try These Sustainable Alternatives to Driveway Salt

It’s not unusual to find out that something we use regularly is bad for the environment. Sometimes, there’s not much we can do about it, but other times, we have the ability to choose a more eco-friendly option — which is exactly the case when it comes to driveway salt.

There are a lot of alternatives to driveway salt to choose from. Not only are they better for our planet, but they are usually more affordable and convenient. In fact, you might even have some of these alternatives already on hand.