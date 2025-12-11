Doctor Influencer Claims Matcha Can Make Your Hair Fall Out — Is He Right? "Unexpected shedding may be due to matcha’s effects on your iron levels." By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 11 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: tonyyounmd/Instagram

In general, if a pro-meat influencer on social media makes a video talking about all of the scary things that can happen to you — "unless you eat meat, then you should be fine" — then it's a good idea to block said influencer and consult with your primary care provider in conjunction with a registered dietitian for a well-rounded approach to your health. Yet, Anthony Youn, MD, told his 1.6 million Instagram followers that drinking matcha can make your hair fall out — unless you also eat meat.

Article continues below advertisement

Matcha consumption has often been touted as being great for your skin and a delicious alternative to a morning coffee. Yet, Dr. Youn warns, drinking too much matcha can affect your body in such a way that your hair falls out. Is Dr. Youn's warning to be heeded? What does the science say about his claims? Continue reading to learn more about whether consuming matcha can make your hair fall out, and what other important notes you should be aware of.

Source: Jason Leung/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Does consuming matcha make your hair fall out?

We know that hair loss can result from a variety of factors, including diet and, potentially, the supplements you take. But does consuming matcha, specifically, make your hair fall out? Consuming matcha does not directly cause your hair to fall out, as Vogue explains, but it does make for a captivating headline for people who only watch the first few seconds of an Instagram reel from an influencer with 1.6 million followers.

Article continues below advertisement

"Instead, experts say that unexpected shedding may be due to matcha’s effects on your iron levels," as Vogue explains. "And when there’s an iron deficiency, it can cause you to shed hair." The issue is not as straightforward as many influencers are portraying it on social media. As Refinery29 writes, "It could actually come down to how — and when — you’re drinking it, as well as your overall diet, iron levels, and the quantity of matcha you consume."

Article continues below advertisement

“[Matcha] can help to slow down the enzyme that causes DHT,” Eva Proudman, a consultant trichologist at UK Hair Consultants, tells Refinery29, which essentially means that consuming matcha can reduce a key hormone associated with hair loss. Furthermore, Proudman told the publication, "The high levels of antioxidants in matcha and green teas mean it is generally seen as a positive for hair health."

Article continues below advertisement

The truth is that an extraordinary and obsessive consumption of anything is probably going to run counter to your overall health goals. Moderate consumption of matcha should be fine, especially if paired with an iron-heavy meal. As well, the culprit may actually be caffeine. “Very large caffeine intakes can raise stress hormones, which, in some people, can trigger temporary shedding,” according to Amy Shapiro, a registered dietitian and nutritionist.