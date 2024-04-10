Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Consumer Advocacy Report Detects Lead In Lunchables There are no safe levels of lead exposure for children. By Lauren Wellbank Apr. 10 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Lunchables have long a centerpiece of American school lunches, but after an April 2024 investigation by Consumer Reports, they may soon be a thing of the past. This news will be unfortunate for kiddos who have grown to love the fun lunch option — getting to build your own custom sandwich using pre-cut and prepared cheese, turkey, ham, and crackers has long been a favorite amongst even the pickiest of eaters — but music to the ears of concerned grownups.

It looks like Lunchables may be hiding more than the perfect cracker sandwich within its cleverly packaged product, raising worries over whether the fast and easy lunch item is actually introducing harmful ingredients like lead, sodium, cadmium, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Lunchables report.

Do Lunchables have lead? Consumer Reports finds Lunchables contain significant lead, cadmium and sodium.

All of the kits tested by Consumer Reports showed "relatively high" levels of lead, cadmium and sodium, prompting the organization to request that the Department of Agriculture (USDA) remove these kits from the National School Lunch Program. This program allows Lunchables, which are produced by Kraft Heinz, to be served to students in schools across the country.

This testing included Lunchables brand meal kits, as well as similar lunch kit products, like LunchMakers Cracker Crunchers and Greenfield's Natural Turkey & Cheese Lunch Kit.

The report goes on to say that all but one of the kits tested contained phthalates, a type of chemical commonly found in plastics that has been associated with health problems ranging from diabetes to certain cancers. These findings prompted the Consumer Reports director of food policy to issue a blanket statement saying that Lunchables "are not a healthy option" for children and shouldn't be served in schools.

Lead poisoning in children can be serious — here are the symptoms.

When it comes to spotting signs that a child has been exposed to unhealthy levels of lead — and it's worth noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that there are no safe levels of lead exposure when it comes to children — you should look out for the following common symptoms: Delayed growth and development

Behavioral and learning problems

Trouble with hearing and speech.

Sadly, these changes are often permanent, according to the CDC. For any concerns regarding this, make sure to consult with your child's doctor.

Are Lunchables healthy?

The short answer is: no, Lunchables are not healthy. The website Is It Bad For You? notes that Lunchables and their store brand counterparts rely heavily on highly processed materials, which offer little to no nutrient value. Not only that, but they are loaded with high fructose corn syrup, something experts have been warning against for years.