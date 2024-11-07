Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Do Eyelashes Really Grow Back? Fact-Checking This Beauty Question Everyone loves lush lashes, but what happens when they start to fall out? By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 7 2024, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Kalea Jerielle/Unsplash

In the quest for long, thick eyelashes, people are willing to try many things, often at a hefty cost. From serums to implants, there are several different ways to increase both the number and volume of your lashes. But, if you're willing to shell out money for skincare products, you may also wonder if those eyelashes will eventually fall out. According to the experts, they do! And the reason (and what you need to do about it) can vary from situation to situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the good news is that in most cases, your lashes will grow back on their own. Keep reading to learn more about why you shed your eyelashes, including whether or not there's anything you can do to help them grow back faster.

Source: Katelyn Greer/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Do eyelashes grow back?

As long as your eyelashes have fallen out for natural reasons, yes, your eyelashes will grow back. Of course, if you have a condition causing your lashes to fall out, such as allergies, thyroid disorder, or even skin cancer, you could have to wait longer to see those lashes start to fill back in if they do at all, per Verywell Health. Additionally, certain traumas — like burns or scar tissue — can also inhibit eyelash growth.

How long does it take for eyelashes to grow back?

According to the NVISION blog, if you've lost your lashes due to the natural shedding process, it will likely take between 6 weeks to 3 months for each lash to grow back. For those who are waiting for their lashes to grow back due to underlying trauma, the timeline can vary. For example, it may take weeks (or even months) for your lashes to grow back after you've stopped chemotherapy.

Article continues below advertisement

The NVISION blog adds those who are dealing with lash loss as a result of thyroid disease will have to wait until a few months after their thyroid gland has been stabilized until they'll start to see results.

Article continues below advertisement

How to help eyelashes grow back:

If you'd like to speed up the growth process, there are a few things that the pros say you can try. For instance, an essay in New York Magazine's The Strategist followed the story of one woman who accidently tore out half her lashes in a mishap with a curler. To repair them, her friend and aesthetician told her to use moisturizers and serums.

Of course, she didn't just hit up the cosmetics counter to give her lashes a boost, the writer also shared that some basic items, like naturally refined coconut oil and organic castor oil, also did the trick.

Article continues below advertisement

Do eyebrows grow back?

Eyebrows operate under the same guiding principle as lashes, and they fall out and grow back continuously over time. However, over-plucking and frequent waxing can damage your hair follicles and make it harder for the hair to grow back. According to InStyle magazine, there are also other conditions, like auto-immune disorders, that can cause brow hair to fall out and keep it from growing back.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

How long does it take eyebrows to grow back?

Just like with eyelashes, the time it takes eyebrows to grow back can be just as varied as the reasons they fell out in the first place. A brow that has fallen out due to the natural growth cycle may brow back in as little as 12 weeks. However, InStyle notes that some brow hairs, especially those on people with naturally thin eyebrows, can take several months to grow back in, and that's if they grow back in at all.

Here are a few tips to help your eyebrows grow back.