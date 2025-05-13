COVID-19 Vaccine Deemed Safe Long Term in New Study, Most Common Side Effects Revealed Consult with your primary care doctor if you experience unexpected symptoms. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 13 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: CDC/Unsplash

The life saving, COVID-19 pandemic-altering vaccine has remained a point of contention for anti-vaccination proponents a half decade since the start of the pandemic. Yet, those with symptoms consistent with “long COVID” can attest to the very real, critically devastating effects. Fueled in part by the evolving nature of the avian flu, talk of a new pandemic has occasioned many COVID-19 survivors to once again ask: what is the long-term safety of the COVID-19 vaccine?

As officials within the Trump Administration espouse anti-vax ideologies, the public either enthusiastically agrees, vehemently opposes these views, or exhibits a healthy dose of skepticism. Below, we review the available research and expert opinions to provide a general view of the long-term safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, if you experience any unexpected symptoms following a vaccination of any kind, you should consult with your doctor immediately.

Source: CDC/Unsplash

The COVID vaccine's long-term safety was researched in the UK.

According to new research published in Medscape News UK, headache and fatigue were most commonly reported as symptoms experienced by those in the UK, while loss of smell and taste were the "most frequently reported adverse events of special interest" in this same population. Per the report, 17,945 participants with an average age of 50 were involved in the study.

Data was collected at intervals of one, four, and 14 weeks after the participants' first vaccination, as well as after six, nine, 12, and 18 months. Headaches were the single most common reported side effect, and 6,591 of the nearly 18,000 participants reported a total of almost 20,000 adverse events.

Source: CDC/Unsplash

The CDC continues to assess the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website dedicated to COVID-19 Vaccine Safety, "Vaccines, like any medical product, can have side effects. Side effects reported after COVID-19 vaccination vary from person to person. Most common side effects are usually mild, such as soreness in the area where the shot was given," per the CDC website.

Although a common refrain amongst those with anti-vaccination views is that the vaccine was rushed and untested, the CDC claims this isn't true, even to this day. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 vaccines underwent the most intensive safety analysis in U.S. history. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be monitored for safety, even after FDA approval, to make sure they continue to meet FDA's standards for safety and effectiveness," per the CDC website.

Although the CDC acknowledges that "Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination are rare," nevertheless, they address the long-term effects of Myocarditis thusly: "Surveys of patients diagnosed with myocarditis who developed symptoms at least three months prior to answering the survey showed most patients (80%) were considered by their cardiologist or other healthcare provider to have either fully or probably fully recovered."

As the news station KING 5 Seattle attests: no, the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause Myocarditis. Additionally, a study published in Nature in Aug. 2024, entitled "Long-term safety and effectiveness of mRNA-1273 vaccine in adults" found that "no new safety concerns [were] identified in either group" between those who received the vaccine and those who received a placebo. To wit, "Real-world effectiveness was also demonstrated against COVID-19, especially against severe disease and death."