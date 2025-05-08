Everything Trump's Surgeon General Nominee Casey Means Said About Vaccines Means is a huge RFK Jr. ally, and the two share similar distrust of vaccines. By Jamie Bichelman Updated May 8 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: drcaseyskitchen/Instagram

Medical doctor and "wellness influencer" Casey Means has replaced Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as President Donald Trump's favorite for the U.S. Surgeon General position. A close ally to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — whose uneducated stances on vaccines as well as the health and capabilities of individuals with autism are well-documented, Means is poised to become the nation's leading doctor, and by extension, voice on public health matters. Given these lofty expectations, it's fair to wonder where Dr. Means stands on vaccines.

Does Dr. Means also believe the harmful myth perpetuated by ignorant individuals that vaccines are the cause of autism? Does Means have a more balanced view, despite her political affiliation? We answer these questions, and more, below as we examine Dr. Means's own words regarding her take on vaccines.

Source: CDC/Unsplash

What are Casey Means's views on Vaccines?

If Dr. Means asserts any claims of expertise on the subject of vaccines, you should refer back to the 26th edition of her Good Energy newsletter, in which she recommends a "book I found valuable [which] expands the conversation about vaccines (this topic is not my area of expertise)." Despite acknowledging she is not an expert on vaccines, she nevertheless recommends Dr. Paul Thomas's book, The Vaccine-Friendly Plan.

In the book, Dr. Thomas recommends "a slower, evidence-based vaccine schedule that calls for only one aluminum-containing shot at a time." Again, to endorse any reading materials on a subject about which one has not been medically trained — according to NPR, "Means pursued a surgical residency at Oregon Health & Science University but dropped out before completing the program." — is extremely irresponsible of a professional poised to become the nation's leading voice on public health matters.

In Dr. Mean's own words via the 35th issue of her Good Energy newsletter, she implores the current administration to "Reform the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and increase unbiased research on the safety of the cumulative effects of vaccines on the CDC vaccine schedule." A balanced view, to be sure, in the sense that vaccine manufacturers are not held liable for vaccine-related injuries or death. Dr. Means deserves the benefit of the doubt on this one.

"It is unconscionable that any pharmaceutical company should have blanket legal immunity from harm they are causing to Americans for medications that are mandated by the government in order for kids to do basic activities (like attend school) in some states," Dr. Means writes in the 35th edition of her newsletter. Again, nothing extreme with this view, as Dr. Means seeks to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable if the vaccinations they produce are unsafe in some way.

"There is growing evidence that the total burden of the current extreme and growing vaccine schedule is causing health declines in vulnerable children. This needs to be investigated," Dr. Means says at the conclusion of the 35th newsletter. This statement is controversial, of course, and Dr. Means has the audacity to cite a Substack article from J.B. Handley — who describes himself in his bio as "cancel-proof" — as opposed to unbiased research in a reputable publication.