Can I Take Aspirin After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's What Experts Say

Although taking an OTC pain reliever following your vaccine has been deemed OK, you may want to hold off on popping one beforehand. According to Healthline, certain drugs — such as aspirin or ibuprofen — can affect the antibody response to the vaccine , if you take it ahead of time. Both anti-inflammatories can potentially lower the immune system’s response to the vaccine. More research on the matter is needed, but it's recommended to refrain from taking them beforehand, just to be safe.

AltaMed Health Services' medical director of infection prevention, Dr. Sherrill Brown, said patients should simply wait until they are potentially feeling the side effects of the vaccine before taking anything to mitigate them.

“I would recommend waiting until someone experiences side effects of fever or pain that require fever-reducing or pain-reducing medications,” she said, according to Healthline, “and not to take them as a prophylaxis to prevent vaccine related symptoms.”