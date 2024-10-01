Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Is It Safe To Ingest Your Spit While Using Zyn? What You Should Know The nicotine pouches can sit in your mouth for up to an hour. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 1 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Nicotine pouches are touted as a mess-free alternative to dip where users place a contained pouch between their lips and gums. There are several different types of pouches on the market, including ones made by the company Zyn. Although users don't often spit their excess saliva the way that they do while using dip, many wonder if it's okay for them to swallow their Zyn spit.

While you should definitely address these types of questions with your healthcare provider, as Green Matters are not medical professionals and this is not medical advice, there does seem to be some general guidance online as to whether or not swallowing Zyn spit will make you sick. Keep reading to see what we've found regarding Zyn.



What are Zyn nicotine pouches?

Zyn is a nicotine product designed for adults that is manufactured using shredded tobacco, which is then kept in a small food-grade pouch that users tuck between their lips and their gums. These pouches come in two different strengths, and they can be in the mouth for up to an hour, delivering a continuous flow of nicotine to the user.

Can you swallow Zyn spit?

Zyn is advertised as being spit-free, meaning that you don't need to find alternatives to swallowing your spit while using the product. According to the manufacturer's website, Zyn is made with many ingredients — including agents like pH adjusters, nicotine salt, stabilizers, and more — which Zyn claims is not harmful when ingested in small amounts. You can visit Zyn's website to get a full list of ingredients.

That said, some users have complained about the way they feel after they've swallowed the "Zyn juice" or spit, according to the website Nicokick. That's because it can cause users to absorb a greater amount of nicotine from the pouches, increasing the side effects of the product, which can include nausea and throat irritation.

What happens if you swallow a Zyn pouch?

Swallowing small quantities of Zyn's ingredients while using the pouch may not be harmful, an entire pouch is a different story. The Nicokick website notes that these pouches can cause a variety of reactions if ingested, including anything from an upset stomach to more serious health concerns. As such, these pouches should never be swallowed intentionally, and if you do accidentally ingest one you should call your doctor as soon as possible.