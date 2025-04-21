Here Are 4 of the Best Sunscreen Brands for Kids With Sensitive Skin These brands are cruelty-free, safer for the ocean, and safer for your skin. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 21 2025, 5:49 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

The health and safety of your skin is currently under attack by uncredentialed proponents of using no sunscreen, as well as those who advocate for a hodgepodge of ingredients in untested quantities via DIY sunscreens. That said, if you or your children have sensitive skin that often reacts poorly to retail sunscreen brands, luckily there are plenty of reef-safe and effective sunscreens that you can try. Luckily, many sunscreen brands that are gentler on skin also happen to be vegan.

Keep reading to learn about five trustworthy sunscreen brands that are safer for the environment and safer for your family's skin. As always, before trialing any new health and beauty products, it is crucially important to consult with a dermatologist and/or primary care provider — especially for those of us with eczema and other sensitive skin issues.

COOLA sunscreen is sustainable and safer for sensitive skin.

The COOLA brand of sunscreen has been around for more than 20 years, and their products have been a lifeline for those seeking vegan and cruelty-free products for protection from the sun. As well, according to a blog post on the COOLA website, the brand ensures every one of their products is Hawaii Act 104 Reef Compliant, and every product is at least 70% organic and "is made with as many sustainably farmed certified organic ingredients as possible."

According to the COOLA support page, their products are safe for children six months of age and older. For kids with extremely sensitive skin, the brand recommends their organic Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Lotion, which is fragrance-free and SPF 50.

Sun Bum products are vegan, cruelty-free, and may be safe for sensitive skin.

Although not all Sun Bum products are vegan, most of them are, and the company adheres to a cruelty-free policy. The brand's offerings for kids include three products: an SPF 50 clear sunscreen lotion, SPF 50 clear sunscreen spray, and an SPF 50 clear sunscreen stick. There are nine Baby Bum products, as well, intended for your family's youngest kids.

Kids with extremely sensitive skin — especially to added fragrance — should consult with a family dermatologist to ensure the sunscreen will not trigger a breakout. Otherwise, the scent of Sun Bum products is great without being too overbearing, and the added Vitamin E is thought to be a powerful antioxidant that protects against free radicals.

Babo Botanicals offers a great line of vegan sunscreens for those with sensitive skin.

There are plentiful vegan, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested sunscreen options from the Babo Botanicals brand. The Super Shield Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 product is chock-full of certifications and benefits, such as being EWG Verified, silicone-free, gluten-free, dairy and soy-free, paraben and phthalate-free, fragrance-free, on top of being vegan and cruelty-free. The Sensitive Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, which is also available as a face stick and spray, is an excellent choice.

ThinkSun sunscreen boasts several sunscreens for kids.